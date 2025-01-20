49ers’ Pro Bowler Advocates for Team to Acquire $94 Million Star

The San Francisco 49ers 2025 offseason just got a bit spicier. Tabling the Brock Purdy contract talk for a minute, it looked as if San Francisco would not be able to make a big splash in free agency or the trade market. While the 49ers can certainly retain some big names such as Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, the odds they are big players feel slim even with $50 million in cap space. However, one 49ers’ Pro Bowl is advocating for the team to acquire a perennial defensive player of the year candidate.

49ers Star Advocating to Acquire DPOY Candidate

During the NFL’s Divisional Round playoffs, San Francisco 49ers’ cornerback Deommodore Lenoir took to social media, sharing his desire for the team to acquire Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive lineman Maxx Crosby.

Max Crosby would look crazy in a Niners Jersey🔥 — Deommodore lenoir (@Dmo_lenoir) January 19, 2025

The post sparked instant conversation amongst the fan base, with members of the “Faithful” in agreement with Lenoir.

San Francisco has other needs, like rebuilding the interior offensive line or finding a dominant defensive tackle. But imagining the damage Crosby could inflict playing opposite Nick Bosa is tantalizing.

Crosby, a former Raiders’ fourth-round pick, has been one of the most dominant and consistent edge rushers since entering the league. With three double-digit sack seasons to his name, Crosby ranks sixth among sacks in 2019 — two spots behind Bosa. Add in nine forced fumbles and 423 total pressures in six seasons, the Eastern Michigan product is known as one of the more dangerous players to face off against.

Lenoir’s comments are not the first time Crosby has been linked to the San Francisco 49ers. Due to general manager John Lynch’s propensity for making splash moves at the trade deadline, Crosby’s name was floated around. A trade never came to be, but Crosby has not been shy about his potentially fading future in Silver and Black.

Crosby Open to a Trade?

On Friday, Crosby joined Good Morning Football, sharing his thoughts on trade rumors involving his name.

“Yeah, I see all those things. Right now, I am just focusing on my process and day-to-day getting healthy. We are going to see what happens with the coaching situation. I have been with the Raiders for six years, and I’m currently under contract. I talked about it before, I have no guaranteed money left. There are a lot of things that need to be discussed. We are going to do that.”

Crosby added he is happy but has been persistent about his desire to win a Super Bowl. If the Las Vegas Raiders undergo another rebuild, trading Crosby could result in a win-win scenario, barring San Francisco’s involvement.

Acquiring Crosby will not be cheap, with the asking price starting at a first-round pick and more. However, the 49ers have plenty to offer. Possessing the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 49ers can afford to be aggressive. Lest we forget, the last time San Francisco picked outside the top ten, they mortgaged their future to select Trey Lance.

Unlike Lance, Maxx Crosby is a proven star and can help the 49ers win now. If San Francisco is serious about maximizing their window, they will, at least, consider making a move.

According to Over the Cap, Maxx Crosby is under contract through 2026, and any acquiring team would owe Crosby $42.8 million. Nevertheless, his contract has no guaranteed money left, making it much easier to swallow. With three void years in his deal, the 49ers could also extend him and lower his 2025 and 2026 cap hits.

If there is one acquisition the 49ers should make this offseason, it is trading for Maxx Crosby. He is a game-changing player, would pair well with Nick Bosa, and could push San Francisco over the top.