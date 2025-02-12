Hi, Subscriber

49ers Projected to Trade Deebo Samuel to Hometown Team

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Carolina Panthers
Getty
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All great things must come to an end, but for one San Francisco 49ers star, that ending may be arriving sooner than expected. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, a former All-Pro, still has one year left on his $71 million contract with the 49ers. However, recent developments suggest that he may not be suiting up for San Francisco in the 2025 season. The team has reportedly granted him permission to explore trade options, and if a deal cannot be arranged, he could be released with a post-June 1 designation.

Despite a decline in production—averaging only 44.7 receiving yards per game in 2024—Samuel remains a dynamic playmaker who could thrive in the right offensive system. His next destination will likely depend on which team is willing to part with a draft pick and has a clear vision for integrating his versatile skill set into their roster.

Possible Trade Destination: Carolina Panthers

One possible landing spot for Samuel is his hometown team, the Carolina Panthers. Cory Woodroof of USA Today recently predicted that the Panthers could acquire Samuel in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick. Given that Samuel hails from South Carolina, a return to the East Coast might appeal to both the player and the franchise.

“Samuel, a South Carolina native, could return to the East Coast and help out quarterback Bryce Young as the team’s de facto top receiver. The 49ers land a third-round pick in exchange and go in a new direction at the position,” Woodroof wrote.

This trade scenario presents a strategic opportunity for Carolina. Pairing Samuel with receivers Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker could significantly bolster the passing attack, giving Young more reliable weapons. Additionally, the move might provide the Panthers with flexibility to trade veteran wideout Adam Thielen at some point during the offseason.

Is Carolina the Right Fit for Deebo Samuel?

While the potential trade makes sense on paper, the final decision will hinge on the Panthers’ financial strategy. At 29 years old, Samuel has faced multiple minor injuries over the past three seasons, which could impact his long-term value. The 49ers would likely be pleased if they received a third-round pick in return for the veteran receiver. Yet, the real question is whether Carolina is willing to invest in him.

The Carolina Panthers will dictate much of their offseason approach with their financial plans and priorities. If they believe Samuel can provide a significant boost to their offense without compromising other key acquisitions, a trade could be on the horizon. However, if Carolina opts to allocate its resources elsewhere, Samuel may need to look for another suitor willing to take a chance on his explosive playmaking ability.

With the 2025 offseason looming, Samuel’s future remains uncertain. Whether he lands in Carolina or another destination, his next move will be crucial in determining his career trajectory and impact on the NFL landscape.

For San Francisco, moving on from Deebo Samuel would mark a significant shift in their offensive strategy. The team has relied on his versatility as both a receiver and a rusher. His departure would create a void in their playmaking ability. However, the San Francisco 49ers have consistently found ways to reload their roster with fresh talent. Whether through the draft or free agency, they will likely seek new weapons to support quarterback Brock Purdy and maintain their high-powered offense. The decision to part ways with Samuel underscores the team’s commitment to financial flexibility and long-term roster development.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

, , ,

