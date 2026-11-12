49ers QB Brock Purdy Drops Strong Quote on New WR Keenan Allen

The San Francisco 49ers are 7-1 and sitting firmly atop the NFC West entering Week 10, when they’ll face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

For star quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s playing at an MVP level through nine weeks, the 49ers’ latest addition gives him another weapon on the outside. San Francisco acquired veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Allen is in his 14th NFL season and spent this year with the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in 40 receptions for 350 yards and a touchdown.

Now, he joins a Kyle Shanahan offense where he should see plenty of opportunities, especially with the injuries San Francisco has dealt with at the wide receiver position.

Purdy Drops Strong Quote on Allen

Speaking to the media after Thursday’s practice, Purdy was asked about the addition of Allen and what he’s seen from the veteran through their first two practices.

“It’s been awesome. Just a true pro … He understands what the routes are and where he needs to be … I feel like it’s been pretty smooth so far … I really do think he’s got a good grasp on what we’re doing this week and stuff so far,” Purdy said. “We’ve talked about some situations, and routes and looks and things like that. We’re just continuing to work through that right now. But I’m really excited for Sunday and getting to play with him.”

Brock Purdy Keenan Allen: “It’s been awesome. Just a true pro…He understands what the routes are and where he needs to be…I feel like it’s been pretty smooth so far.” https://t.co/QQuVOMXeHA — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 12, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco is likely to be without star WR Mike Evans for the third straight game this week, so the WR room will look very similar to last week’s. However, the 49ers could get Deebo Samuel back from a hamstring injury, while Allen could have a more limited role as he continues to learn the offense.

Nonetheless, the 49ers are finally getting a little healthier by the week, for what feels like the first time all season. That’s a bad sign for the rest of the NFL.