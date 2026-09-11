49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Drops Viral Quote After Win Over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers arrived in Melbourne, Australia, almost a week earlier than the Los Angeles Rams did.

And their adaptation to the time difference showed as the 49ers blew the Rams out 27-7 in a strong Week 1 outing on both sides of the football.

Their win also came without running back Christian McCaffrey having to be a workhorse, as he only carried the football 10 times, fewer than rookie Kaelon Black, who had 14 carries. McCaffrey rushed for 68 yards while hauling in five receptions for 20 yards.

McCaffrey Drops Viral Quote

After the win, McCaffrey spoke to the media and dropped an hilarious quote while revealing a story that transpired during a haircut in Australia.

“I was getting a haircut today, or a few days ago and one of the barbers goes ‘looks cracker’ and I was like ‘sorry what’d you say? I didn’t know what it meant,” McCaffrey admitted. “Guess it means it looks good, but that was funny. He said it again and I’m like dude, I hear that every Sunday.”

An all time press conference quote by Christian McCaffrey pic.twitter.com/9hSO0yxQSB — 49ersSpin (@49ersSpin) September 11, 2026

NFL Fans React on Social Media

McCaffrey’s story quickly went viral on social media postgame, with most fans finding it hilarious.

“I love this dude!!! Hahaha, ‘I hear that every Sunday,'” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Cracker is Australian for good, which makes the ‘I hear that every Sunday’ way funnier than it has any right to be.”

Another fan wrote, “What a genuine moment.”

“Random funny CMC moment lol,” one more fan commented.

49ers 2026 Outlook

San Francisco is now flying back from Australia and will not play again until Sept. 20, when they’ll have their home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Their next four games will all be played on Sunday, which gives them plenty of time to get back on a regular schedule after opening the season in a different country across the globe.