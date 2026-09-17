49ers RB Suddenly Pops Up on Injury Report Before Dolphins Game

The San Francisco 49ers haven’t played since last Thursday, when they secured a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams to move to 1-0 on the year.

Now, as they begin to ramp up for their Week 2 home opener on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, they released their latest injury report just days before the game.

49ers RB Suddenly Pops Up With Injury

The 49ers had several players return to full participation on Thursday, including Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Williams, while others remain on the injury report.

Several others remain limited participants, with a somewhat surprising name popping up for the first time Thursday with that designation.

Rookie running back Kaelon Black, who was not on the report at all on Wednesday, was deemed a limited participant in practice Thursday with a groin injury.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, he’s dealing with some tightness in the area, and the team is being smart by limiting him.

#49ers RB Kaleon Black was listed as limited in practice with a groin injury H/T @Rob_Lowder pic.twitter.com/P8F4z3DTtj — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 17, 2026

His status on Friday will be pivotal in determining what his workload might look like come Sunday.

It could simply be a precautionary designation, but considering they haven’t played in a week, it will certainly be more notable if it carries into the weekend.

Black’s Week 1 Performance With 49ers

Interestingly enough, Black out-carried McCaffrey in their Week 1 matchup, so it’s clear that while that won’t be an everyday occurrence by any stretch, he’s going to be a key part of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense this season.

He rushed 14 times for 65 yards against the Rams, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and hauled in one reception for five yards. McCaffrey carried the ball just 10 times for 68 yards while catching five passes for 20 yards.