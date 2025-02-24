49ers Re-Sign Key Piece to the Offensive Line

The San Francisco 49ers have secured offensive lineman Ben Bartch for another season, signing him to a one-year contract ahead of free agency, according Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. The deal ensures that Bartch remains with the team for the 2025 season, adding depth and experience to San Francisco’s offensive line.

Bartch, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 315 pounds, has a unique path to the NFL. Unlike many professional players who come from powerhouse college programs, Bartch is one of the few to emerge from a Division III school. He played his college football at Saint John’s University in Minnesota, where he initially joined as a tight end. However, he transitioned to the offensive line, a move that proved to be crucial for his career.

His impressive development at Saint John’s earned him an invitation to the prestigious Senior Bowl, where he had the opportunity to compete against top-tier talent from much larger programs. His strong performance at the event solidified his standing as an NFL prospect, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to select him in the fourth round (No. 116 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bartch’s Journey to Joining the 49ers

After spending more than three seasons with the Jaguars, Bartch found himself on Jacksonville’s practice squad during the 2023 season. That changed when the 49ers signed him on November 21, 2023, bringing him onto their active roster to provide reinforcement along the offensive line.

Since joining San Francisco, Bartch has played in eight games, including two starts. His presence added versatility and depth to the unit, but unfortunately, his 2024 season was cut short due to injury. A high-ankle sprain landed him on injured reserve, preventing him from finishing out the season. Despite the setback, the 49ers saw enough in Bartch to bring him back for another year.

His return is a positive sign for a 49ers team that values offensive line depth. Injuries are common in the trenches, and having an experienced lineman like Bartch who can step in when needed is crucial for maintaining consistency. The team’s decision to re-sign him suggests confidence in his ability to contribute once he returns to full health, and even being a potential starter in 2025.

Proven NFL Experience

Ben Bartch has built a solid NFL résumé over the past five seasons. According to Pro Football Reference, he has played in 49 career games and made 22 starts. His experience in both starting and backup roles makes him a valuable asset for any offensive line, particularly for a team like the 49ers, which emphasizes strong line play to support its offensive scheme.

Beyond his physical attributes, Bartch brings a level of adaptability that coaches appreciate. His ability to transition from a tight end in college to a starting-caliber offensive lineman in the NFL speaks volumes about his work ethic and dedication. Now, with another opportunity in San Francisco, Bartch will look to build on his career and prove that he can be a long-term contributor to the 49ers’ success.

By retaining Ben Bartch, the San Francisco 49ers ensure continuity and depth on their offensive line while keeping the door open for a potential starting opportunity.