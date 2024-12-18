49ers Receive Bad News About Trent Williams’ Future

San Francisco 49ers' left tackle Trent Williams looks on from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter of a preseason game at Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle the injury bug as they enter the final stretch of the 2024 season. With their playoff hopes hanging a by thread, the team must win out and have every domino fall their way. A task harder to do following head coach Kyle Shanahan’s injury announcement before Wednesday’s practice ahead of a Week 16 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Running back Isaac Guerendo, who was already playing through a foot sprain, will not practice after suffering a hamstring injury in the loss vs. the Rams last week. Guerendo has served as the team’s starter for the last two weeks after season-ending injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason.

The rookie running back has carried the ball for 135 yards and two touchdowns in 31 attempts while hauling in six receptions for 68 yards as a receiver. Shanahan did not specify Guerendo’s status for this Sunday’s game but gave a discouraging update for left tackle Trent Williams’ return.

Trent Williams Season Over?

“If he could get back to healthy, we’d play him, but it’s not like that right now,” said Shanahan when asked if Trent Williams is not going to play the rest of the season. “So it’s getting closer to being that way.”

Williams is still nursing an ankle and heel injury he suffered in the team’s Week 11 loss vs. the Seattle Seahawks on November 17th. In Williams’ absence, San Francisco has given up 39 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. The team has also seen their playoff odds drop below one percent. Without Williams this season, the 49ers have a 1-3 record.

The 49ers could very well see their playoff hopes end this week. If that happens, San Francisco is likely to shut Williams down for the rest of the season. The 36-year-old reworked his contract this offseason, something the 49ers want Williams healthy throughout.

Backup tackle Jaylon Moore, listed as limited today with a hip injury, has been filling in for Williams. In the last four weeks, Moore has proven more than capable of blocking quarterback Brock Purdy’s blindside. He has yet to give up a sack this season and has accounted for just seven pressures since filling in.

Moore has a pass block efficiency rating of 94.8 and an average PFF grade of 76.6. If Moore’s injury sidelines him, San Francisco will likely to turn Sebastian Gutierrez or Austen Pleasants.

Pleasants, who was signed to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday, has experience at guard and tackle but has yet to play this season. Meanwhile, Gutierrez has appeared in one game since entering the league in 2022. Both would be making their first NFL career start.

Complete Injury Report

Despite the update on Williams, there was a sense of optimism as several key players are making strides in their recovery from injuries.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip, oblique), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles, knee), and backup offensive lineman Nick Zakelj will be limited in practice — a good early-week indicator of their status on Sunday.

Rookie safety Malik Mustapha provides another silver lining, as the fourth-round pick’s shoulder injury no longer appears on the injury report after he missed last week.