49ers Receive Bad News Following Rams’ Matthew Stafford Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams rivalry may not be the most historic in the NFL, but it has been one of the best in the last decade. Two teams are naturally tethered by being division opponents. However, since Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan joined their respective teams, the rivalry has shifted from casual Sunday viewing to must-watch television.

Shanahan and McVay have a history of their own, dating back to 2014 when both coached in Washington. Yet, it is their duals as head coaches that will be immortalized in NFL history. The 49ers, under Shanahan, own the regular season head-to-head with a 10-6 record. Unfortunately, the Rams have the lone playoff victory between the two.

The NFC Championship loss hurt the 49ers, but it is who the Los Angeles’ signal-caller was that pours salt into the wound.

In the 2021 offseason, the 49ers and Rams both entered the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes. Despite San Francisco being the first to learn about his availability, the Rams ultimately won the bidding war. Los Angeles sent multiple first-round picks and Jared Goff to Detroit, a price the 49ers could not match.

With San Francisco left empty-handed, they turned back to starter Jimmy Garoppolo and traded up to draft Trey Lance. Fast forward to the Super Bowl, and the Rams are hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Leaving SoFi Stadium defeated, the 49ers saw their rival accomplishing what they have now failed to do twice, with the quarterback they unsuccessfully tried to acquire.

Jump to 2025, and Stafford is still causing the 49ers problems — even if it seemed like the terror was nearing an end.

Stafford Done Haunting the 49ers?

Following the 2024 season, speculation began about Matthew Stafford’s future. Would the 36-year-old retire or return for another year?

When asked about his playing future going forward following a playoff loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, Stafford glanced at his watch and noted that the game had ended not too long ago but would “take some time to think about it.”

“As far as my future goes, it’s 30 minutes after the last game, so I’ll take some time to think about it, but I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball,” Stafford told reporters in the locker room postgame.

As Stafford mulled retirement, excitement grew from the 49ers. If Stafford retires, it would set San Francisco up to run the NFC West for years to come. No longer would they have to play Stafford twice a year or contend with the Rams for the division crown.

On paper, the 49ers’ path to the playoffs incrementally increases with Stafford’s exodus.

However, the veteran quarterback has other plans.

Stafford Returning in 2025

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford plans to return in 2025.

“My understanding is that Matthew Stafford plans to play next season,” Rapoport said. “This is essentially what he communicated to the Rams. He wanted to take some time off and basically told them, ‘I feel good, I don’t see why I wouldn’t play.’

The news is heartbreaking for the 49ers. Just when it seemed like they could finally rid themselves of Stafford, he rears his head again.

While he is not the quarterback once was, Stafford still poses a viable threat.

He finished with 3,762 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions through 16 regular-season games. However, Stafford was marvelous in the postseason. In a wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings, he threw for 209 yards, two TDs, and zero picks. He followed that up by throwing for 324 yards, two more TDs, and, once again, no INTs in L.A.’s loss to the Eagles.

His play indicates he’s got plenty left in the tank — an unfortunate result for the San Francisco 49ers.