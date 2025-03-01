49ers Receive Bad News on Former 2nd Round Draft Pick’s Future

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Drake Jackson has faced persistent injury challenges over the past two seasons, significantly impacting his time on the field. Since suffering a patellar tendon injury in his knee during the 2023 season, Jackson has been sidelined, with concerns growing over his recovery. With uncertainty surrounding his health, the 49ers are now actively scouting defensive ends at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Jackson last played for the 49ers in Week 8 of the 2023 season before his injury forced him out of the lineup. His knee issue required surgery, a procedure that has proven difficult for athletes to recover from fully. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed Jackson’s condition in August 2024, acknowledging the severity of the surgery and the uncertainty surrounding recovery timelines.

“Anytime you do that type of surgery that he had, I think [former 49ers offensive lineman Mike] McGlinchey had a similar one, those are big surgeries,” Shanahan stated. “They’re tough to come back from and you never know how they’re gonna react. We always know it’s a possibility to take a long time and it’s taking a long time.”

Shanahan’s comments highlight the unpredictable nature of such injuries, as even with proper rehabilitation, the healing process remains uncertain.

General Manager John Lynch’s Perspective

General manager John Lynch also weighed in on Drake Jackson’s injury, expressing concerns over the difficulty of recovering from a patellar tendon repair. Lynch referenced McGlinchey’s past struggles with a similar injury, emphasizing the long-term effects that can persist even after surgery.

“That’s been a tough injury,” Lynch said. “We found that out with Mike McGlinchey. Those quad tendon repairs—you’ve got to really think long and hard before you have that because it doesn’t just make it go away. I think if you ask McGlinchey, to this day he probably plays through some pain.”

The 49ers also have experience with this type of injury through retired center Weston Richburg, who suffered a patellar tendon injury in 2019 and was ultimately unable to return to the game. Lynch noted that while Jackson hasn’t suffered major setbacks, his recovery has been slow and discouraging.

“I guess Drake has had, not setbacks, but just trouble from the back end,” Lynch said. “It’s not been the most encouraging thing. Hopefully, it takes a turn for the positive because we’ve seen Drake when he’s healthy. He can be a real effective player for us.”

The 49ers’ Contingency Plan

With Drake Jackson’s future uncertain, the 49ers are taking proactive steps to address their defensive line depth. The team is scouting defensive ends at the NFL Scouting Combine in search of potential reinforcements. Jackson, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has only appeared in 23 games, totaling 514 defensive snaps. His most productive season came as a rookie, when he played in 15 games and recorded three sacks, 14 tackles—eight solo, three for a loss, and eight pass breakups.

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for the 2024 season, they remain hopeful that Jackson can recover, but they are also making necessary moves to ensure they have reliable depth at the position. The team’s actions at the combine indicate that while they support Jackson’s recovery, they are also preparing for the possibility that he may not return to full strength.