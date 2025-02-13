49ers Receive Bad News on Possible Deebo Samuel Reconciliation

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel appears to be on his way out of the Bay Area. This is not the first time the dynamic playmaker has requested a trade. In 2022, amid stalled contract negotiations, Samuel requested a move. However, both sides resolved that situation by reaching an agreement, leading to a contract extension.

This time, however, the circumstances seem different. Unlike the previous trade request, the 49ers do not appear to be pushing back against Samuel’s desire to leave. In fact, they have reportedly granted him and his agent permission to explore trade possibilities. Given the current dynamics, it appears the two sides are moving toward an inevitable split. While Samuel remains a fan favorite, Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard suggests that the chances of another reconciliation are slim.

49ers Ready to Move On

According to Kawakami, the situation is fundamentally different from 2022. “Checked around a little on the Deebo Samuel situation,” Kawakami shared on social media. “I asked if this is at all similar to 2022, when he asked to be traded, the 49ers looked, but then he came back on a new deal.” Kawakami added, “I’m told, no, this is not similar. Everybody’s set for Deebo to be an ex-49er soon.”

Every offseason, Samuel’s name surfaces in trade rumors, but this time, his declining production and large contract make the possibility more plausible. The 49ers no longer seem to view him as an irreplaceable asset, and financial considerations could push them to part ways with the once-explosive offensive weapon.

Samuel’s Production Tailspin and Contract Complications

Samuel’s best season came in 2021 when he amassed 1,770 scrimmage yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. His outstanding performance that year earned him a lucrative contract extension. However, his production has declined since then. In the most recent season, he recorded only 806 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns, marking his lowest output since an injury-plagued 2020 campaign.

Aside from performance concerns, financial hurdles could also influence the team’s decision. Samuel’s current contract will account for $15.87 million against the 49ers’ salary cap in 2025. If they trade him before June 1, they will absorb a massive $31.55 million dead cap hit, per Over the Cap.

Potential Trade Scenarios & Cap Implications

One option for the San Francisco 49ers is to wait until after June 1, which would allow them to release Samuel with a lower cap penalty. This approach would give him the freedom to choose his next destination, but the team would receive nothing in return. Alternatively, they could negotiate a trade with a team willing to absorb his contract and provide draft capital or players in exchange.

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner recently took a look at Samuel’s trade value and had one key takeaway: The 49ers should not expect much in return.

“Because Samuel is coming off a down year and is entering the final year of his contract with other top receivers set to be available in free agency or trade, a Day 3 draft pick and perhaps another late-round pick would probably satisfy the 49ers.”

Ultimately, Deebo Samuel’s time in San Francisco appears to be nearing its end. The 49ers’ willingness to let him explore trade options signals a significant shift in their approach. While financial implications remain a factor, the team may be prepared to move forward without him, marking the end of an era for one of their most electrifying offensive playmakers.