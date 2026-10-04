San Francisco 49ers Receive Big News on WR Mike Evans Before Broncos Game

The San Francisco 49ers are back in action on Sunday for their Week 4 matchup at home against the Denver Broncos.

San Francisco enters the contest 3-0, but at the same time is dealing with a plethora of injuries across the board, particularly at the wide receiver position.

The team is already without Ricky Pearsall, who’s out for the year, and then has Christian Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling and DeMarcus Robinson all on IR.

Not to mention the uncertainty surrounding veteran wide receiver Mike Evans’ status for Sunday’s game, as the 49ers have listed him as a game-time decision.

Big Injury Update Emerges on Evans

Evans left Week 3’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with a rib injury and hasn’t really practiced at all this week, but he still plans to push to play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who updated Evans’ status Sunday morning.

“All eyes are going to be on Mike Evans, the 49ers receiver who they signed in free agency,” Rapoport said. “Really high hopes but just hasn’t been able to stay on the field… he is battling a rib injury and George Kittle, our good friend, said rib fractures suck… Mike Evans is going to do everything he possibly can to be on the field.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Kickoff with @MikeGarafolo: The #Bears are expected to start Tyson Bagent today; Puka Nacu returns, plus the #Eagles make a change at backup QB; #49ers WR Mike Evans (ribs) will push to play today. https://t.co/ufTbOdYZQ8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2026

Evans’ 2026 Season With 49ers

So far, Evans has appeared in all three games, but he’s dealt with different injuries throughout his 49ers tenure.

He suffered a lower-body injury in the offseason that kept him out for several weeks, then left Week 2 with a hip issue before injuring his rib this past week.

Evans has still formed a strong connection with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, hauling in 12 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.