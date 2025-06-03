49ers Receive Favorable Grade in Bryce Huff Trade

I

t has been a very interesting offseason for the San Francisco 49ers. Experiencing a massive roster exodus that saw several key players from the last few seasons depart, the franchise went all-in on acquiring young talent to replace them, opting to go with cheaper players who have the potential to develop into stars. But while going all-in on the draft, the 49ers also were aggressive in finding veteran help, most recently completing a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire edge rusher, Bryce Huff.

Giving up only a mid-round draft pick, the 49ers did not need to give up a lot in order to get help for star pass rusher, Nick Bosa, landing a guy who will make an immediate impact right out of the gate while also alleviating some of the pressure off of the rookies, most notably first round pick, Mykel Williams. After the trade became official on June 2, ESPN gave each team its grade for the deal.

Assessing the 49ers’ Grade for the Huff Trade

A top tier edge rusher was a top priority for the 49ers, who have struggled to find someone to complement Bosa over the past few seasons. But with Huff struggling in Philadelphia, he became available and the 49ers felt he would be the perfect fit. ESPN felt the same way, giving the 49ers a ‘B+’ grade for the deal– also giving the Eagles a B+ for trading him away.

“A year ago, Huff was a high-end free agent who signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles after showing serious pass-rushing chops with the Jets,” ESPN writer Seth Walder said. “Despite questions about his run defense, it seemed well worth it at the time. From 2020 to 2022, Huff recorded a 26% pass rush win rate at edge — a top-10 number at the position had he qualified — in a situational pass-rushing role. The sacks followed when Huff got more playing time in 2023, with 10 that season before hitting free agency.”

Huff’s best season came in 2023 when he played for Robert Saleh on the Jets. That year, he recorded 10 sacks and was a major reason why the Jets stayed afloat for as long as they did– even after Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury. Even after a rough 2024 season, the expectation is that reuniting with Saleh will help Huff find his groove once again.

What Huff’s Acquisition Means for the Rookies

The 49ers invested heavily in their defensive line this offseason, drafting Williams along with Alfred Collins and CJ West. But Huff joining the team could actually prove to be beneficial as it gives the franchise more flexibility on how they want to use their rookies– not only allowing for more development but potentially leading to them getting the best out of their young guys.

“The 49ers could put Huff back into a situational pass-rushing role — with Williams handling run downs — which would probably suit his skill set better,” Walder added. “And if there is anyone who can get more out of Huff, perhaps it is 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who coached Huff with the Jets from 2021 to 2023.”

Following three straight appearances in the NFC Championship Game and a Super Bowl berth in 2023, the 49ers regressed exponentially in 2024, finishing 6-11 and missing the postseason for the first time since 2020. But with an easy strength of schedule in 2025 combined with an aggressive offseason, the 49ers will look to return to the top of the NFC this season.