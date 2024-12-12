49ers Receive Good News: Guerendo Plans to Play vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers' running back Isaac Guerendo runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium

San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo burst onto the scene last week. Totaling 128 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns last week against the Bears, fourth-round rookie Guerendo looked like another 49ers’ slam dunk draft pick.

Unfortunately, his day was cut short after suffering a foot sprain late in the fourth quarter of the 38-13 win.

After the game, Guerendo said he felt good but the injury to him being listed as out for Monday and Tuesday’s practices. Following a Wednesday walkthrough, he was bumped to limited and given the official questionable tag ahead of Thursday Night’s game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Guerendo “feels good” and plans to play through the injury against the Rams.

Guerendo Re-joins the ‘Desperate’ 49ers

The 49ers have preached all week about playing desperate and with urgency. They know their season rides on what happens against the Rams.

A win keeps the door open for a potential playoff run. A loss would push San Francisco closer to missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

“The message across the board from all of the guys was just to fight for one win,” said linebacker Fred Warner after a win vs. Chicago. “It was everything today. We treated it like a playoff game, and that’s what they are going forward. Every game means everything. We’re treating it one week at a time. It’s a 1-0 mentality. It’s just one game coming up. That’s our entire focus.”

It seems Guerendo has taken the message to heart, willing to play with the injury.

San Francisco is expected to start Guerendo and mix in backups Patrick Taylor Jr and Ke’Shawn Vaughn on Thursday. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel could also see himself in the backfield after begging for more opportunities earlier this week on social media.

It is unsure if Guerendo is a full-go. So, the 49ers electing for a three-man rotation would be wise to keep him fresh for all four quarters.

However head coach Kyle Shanahan decides to play it, San Francisco’s offense should have success against a poor Rams’ run defense.

Exposing the Rams Run Defense

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the league’s worst run-defending teams. Giving up just under 150 rushing yards per game this season, the Rams rank 28th in the NFL.

In the last three weeks, the Rams have seen that number skyrocket. In games against the Eagles, Saints, and Bills, Los Angeles surrendered an average of 186 rushing yards. Noticeably, when the Rams allow over 100 yards to a team’s lead back, their record is 1-2 during the 2024 regular season.

The 49ers rank seventh with 138.9 rushing yards per game this season. They have three games this season with a leading rusher above 100 yards.

If Guerendo gets the majority of carries, he boasts an impressive 5.7 yards per attempt. A number equal to Detroit Lions’ running back Jahmyr Gibbs and good enough for eighth in the NFL.

Look for Kyle Shanahan to exploit the Rams’ run defense at will in Thursday Night’s must-win game.