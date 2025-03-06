49ers Releasing $84 Million Former Pro Bowler Before Free Agency

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will officially become a free agent on March 12, the first day of the new league year. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team has informed Hargrave of their decision, which had been anticipated for months due to San Francisco’s ongoing salary cap concerns. While the 49ers have not entirely ruled out the possibility of re-signing him, General Manager John Lynch has acknowledged that the defensive tackle market is expected to be highly competitive, making a reunion unlikely.

Hargrave’s release marks a significant change for the 49ers’ defensive line, as they originally signed him to a lucrative four-year, $84 million deal in 2023 after his productive stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, injuries and financial constraints cut his time in San Francisco short, leading to this expected move.

Salary Cap Considerations and Future Outlook

Javon Hargrave’s release is part of the 49ers’ broader effort to manage their salary cap effectively. The team has benefitted from quarterback Brock Purdy’s rookie contract over the past three seasons, allowing them to spend freely on high-profile players. However, with Purdy projected to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks in the near future, the 49ers’ financial flexibility is quickly shrinking. The decision to release Hargrave reflects the team’s need to prepare for upcoming contract negotiations and maintain roster balance.

By designating Hargrave’s release as a post-June 1 cut, the 49ers will save $2.2 million in cap space this season while spreading his $15.3 million dead cap hit over the next two years. While this move helps alleviate short-term financial strain, it underscores the challenge of maintaining a competitive roster while navigating cap limitations.

In an effort to facilitate his release and allow for more financial maneuvering, Hargrave and the 49ers agreed to a contract restructuring late last season. This restructuring made it easier for both sides to part ways, granting Hargrave the opportunity to test free agency while allowing the 49ers to minimize their immediate cap burden. Despite this separation, Lynch has suggested that the team remains open to the possibility of re-signing Hargrave under different financial terms, depending on how the free-agent market unfolds.

Hargrave’s Injury and Market Value

The 32-year-old defensive tackle saw limited action in the 2024 season due to a torn triceps suffered in Week 3. Before his injury, he recorded seven tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack, and a quarterback hit in three games. Now fully healthy for the 2025 campaign, Javon Hargrave will be a desirable target for teams in need of an experienced and disruptive interior lineman. Even in 2023, Hargrave flashed his top-end potential with 44 tackles, seven sacks and earning a Pro Bowl nod.

Hargrave brings a wealth of experience, having played the last two seasons in San Francisco after previous stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2016–2019). His ability to generate pressure from the interior and defend against the run will likely make him a sought-after player in free agency. Whether he returns to the San Francisco 49ers or signs elsewhere, his market value will largely depend on how aggressively teams pursue veteran defensive tackles this offseason.