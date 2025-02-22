Hi, Subscriber

49ers Retain Key Staff Member Amid Jaguars’ GM Search

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan speak during practice ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

The Jacksonville Jaguars finalized a major front-office move on Friday, hiring Los Angeles Rams director of college scouting James Gladstone as their new general manager, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The decision came after an extensive search process that included multiple candidates from across the league. Among those considered was San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams, who was one of the final five candidates.

Williams, a respected figure within the 49ers organization, was seen as a strong contender for the position. However, Jacksonville ultimately opted for Gladstone, leaving Williams in San Francisco—for now. While this decision provides stability for the 49ers’ front office, it also means the team misses out on potential benefits tied to Williams’ hiring.

49ers Retain a Key Front-Office Talent

One of the positives for San Francisco is that Williams will continue in his current role, providing continuity for a scouting department that has been instrumental in the team’s success. Williams, who started as a scouting assistant in 2011, has spent 14 years climbing the ranks within the organization. His ability to evaluate talent and contribute to the team’s draft strategy has made him a crucial asset.

His continued presence will make the 49ers’ offseason planning smoother, as they won’t need to search for a replacement. Additionally, Williams is considered a possible successor to John Lynch if the general manager role becomes available in the future. Keeping him onboard ensures that the 49ers maintain a strong leadership structure as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

Lost Opportunity for Valuable Draft Picks

While retaining Williams is beneficial, Jacksonville’s decision also comes with a drawback for San Francisco. Under the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which the league implemented in 2020 to incentivize diversity in leadership roles, the San Francisco 49ers would have received compensatory third-round draft picks in both 2025 and 2026 if the Jaguars had hired Williams as their general manager.

San Francisco has taken advantage of this policy in recent years, receiving additional draft capital when former executives Martin Mayhew and Ran Carthon, as well as former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, secured top positions elsewhere. Losing Williams would have resulted in a short-term loss for the 49ers’ scouting department, but it would have come with the long-term benefit of extra selections in the upcoming drafts. Now, the team must continue to navigate its roster-building process without those additional assets.

Focus Shifts to the NFL Scouting Combine

With the Jacksonville Jaguars’ hiring decision finalized, Lynch, Williams, and the rest of the San Francisco 49ers’ scouting team can now shift their full attention to next week’s NFL Scouting Combine. This event serves as a crucial step in evaluating potential draft picks and shaping the team’s strategy for the upcoming NFL Draft in April.

Josh Williams’ reputation as a rising front-office star means that teams will likely consider him for a general manager role again. His ability to identify and develop talent makes him a prime candidate for future opportunities elsewhere. For now, however, San Francisco retains a key piece of its scouting department, allowing the team to maintain continuity and focus on building for the future.

