49ers Rookie Who Suffered Season-Ending Injury Gets Encouraging Update

The San Francisco 49ers can’t seem to get through a week without injuries. On Sunday, while securing a 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, they lost a major piece of their defense.

Following the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared that rookie defensive tackle Gracen Halton, who’s stepped into a significant role and played extremely well, suffered a broken and dislocated ankle. The injury forced him to leave the field on a cart, and the team ultimately ruled him out for the season.

Halton Gets Encouraging Update

Although the injury is currently considered season-ending, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matty Maiocco offered an encouraging outlook on Halton’s recovery.

“49ers rookie DT Gracen Halton sustained a broken and dislocated ankle on Sunday. Fred Warner had the same injury last season and would’ve been able to play 105 days later,” Maiocco noted. “That same time period for Halton would be Feb. 21, 2026, which is one week after Super Bowl 61.

“Coach Kyle Shanahan described Gracen Halton’s injury as a season-ender. But this is something that should completely heal and Halton should be ready to go long before the 2027 season.”

49ers rookie DT Gracen Halton sustained a broken and dislocated ankle on Sunday. Fred Warner had the same injury last season and would’ve been able to play 105 days later. That same time period for Halton would be Feb. 21, 2026, which is one week after Super Bowl 61. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 10, 2026

Halton’s 2026 Season With 49ers

The 49ers selected Halton in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. With San Francisco dealing with injuries along its defensive line, Halton stepped into a prominent role and held his own all season long.

Halton started six of the eight games he played, recording 15 tackles, including nine solo stops, 2.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

Fortunately for San Francisco, the team recently acquired Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and also welcomed back EDGE rusher Nick Bosa. Both players suited up on Sunday.