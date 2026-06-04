49ers Urged To Trade Former 27-Year-Old Pro Bowler Before 2026 Season

The San Francisco 49ers are going to enter the 2026 season as one of the top teams in the NFL and they could beef up their roster even further by trading a talent coming off of one of his best years.

As Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggests in his piece regarding one player each NFL team should consider trading this offseason, Moton mentions none other than Niners backup quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones is coming off of his best year outside of his 2021 Pro Bowl campaign with the New England Patriots during his rookie season, helping the Niners clinch a playoff spot after starting eight games last season. The 27-year-old went 5-3 in his starts while posting a career-high 97.4 passer rating, 7.4 yards per attempt and a 69.6% completion rate.

It was a resurgent season for Jones, who had struggled drastically since his debut season with the Patriots. The former first-round draft pick had gone 10-22 from 2022 until 2024, which included a one-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their backup quarterback.

Moton said if the Niners are offered a second-round draft pick — which would obviously be a team desperate for a quarterback — the Niners should make the move.