49ers’ Safety Room Under the Spotlight After Multiple Injuries

It was announced on Thursday that 49ers’ safety Ji’Ayir Brown underwent a procedure on his ankle and will be out until Training camp. Brown started 13 games for the Niners last season and is expected to battle for a starting position this year. Former starter Talanoa Hufanga signed with the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason. Now that both Brown and Malik Mustapha are currently sidelined, the 49ers‘ depth at the safety position is worth taking a deep dive into.

Malik Mustapha

While the second-year pro won’t be back at the start of the season as he recovers from an ACL tear, the assumption is that he will step back into the starting lineup once he’s healthy. Mustapha is coming off a strong rookie season, where he flashed his tackling abilities with 72 total tackles. He made PFF’s All-Rookie Team, and the Niners are expecting him to be a huge part of their defense for years to come.

Ji’Ayir Brown

Brown will be back and competing for a starting role after a season where he struggled in the run game. PFF graded his run defense at 53.6, which ranked him 150/171 among NFL safeties. Brown’s playing style is more coverage-oriented, as he ranked 33rd with five pass breakups and one interception. Still, his tackling and pursuit angles must drastically improve if he is going to start in Robert Saleh’s defense next season.

Jason Pinnock

Pinnock signed with the 49ers this offseason after starting in 32 games for the Giants over the past two seasons. Pinnock had a down year in 2024 after being used more as a true high safety. He struggled in coverage, as shown by his 45.5 PFF grade. He is more suited for a role that allows him to roam around, play in the box, and blitz. He was PFF’s highest graded pass rusher at the safety position last season. If used correctly, Pinnock can be an impactful player for the Niners next season.

Richie Grant

Grant was the odd man out for the Atlanta Falcons last season. After starting 32 games the prior two years, the Falcons turned to veterans Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons. Grant still figures to be an intriguing piece for the 49ers this season. He has experience all over the field, as he played a significant amount of snaps on Special Teams last year and lined up as both a slot corner and safety for the Falcons. The 49ers signed Grant as a depth piece, but his versatility and veteran experience could get him on the field often.

George Odum

Odum came to San Francisco in 2022. He’s only started in two games since his arrival, but he is regarded as a special-teams ace. He was a first-team All-Pro on the Colts in 2020, and a second-team All-Pro for the Niners in 2022. His path to make the team figures to be through the same role he’s played. However, with Robert Saleh taking over at defensive coordinator and the added competition, it could be tough.

Marques Sigle (R)

The 49ers drafted Sigle in the 5th round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a team captain for Kansas State and is an aggressive downhill tackler who plays incredibly hard. The concerns with his game are whether or not he will be athletic enough in the NFL to be a solid coverage player. He may be limited to playing special teams and avoid playing as the single high safety.

Safety Competition

While the 49ers lack a true star at safety, they have multiple capable players to fill the positions. This competition appears to be the most wide-open on the team, and the Niners could go a multitude of ways. Robert Saleh has brought in a lot of competition, and we shouldn’t fully expect the position to look like it did last year. Don’t be surprised if we see a much different style of play in the secondary this season.