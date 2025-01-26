49ers Select Polarizing Offensive Lineman in Daniel Jeremiah’s Mock Draft

NFL Draft season is inching closer and closer. By each passing day more mock drafts flood the the internet with fanbases urging their favorite teams to pick their favorite prospects. While they silence the clamoring from fans, NFL teams are starting to craft draft boards in hopes of finding the next rising star. For the San Francisco 49ers, they nailed the 2024 NFL Draft, but need to do it again in 2025. With an aging roster and Super Bowl window in need of rebooting, San Francisco must infuse the roster with instant-impact players.

In his first rendition of a 2025 NFL Mock Draft, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah takes a swing at predicting each team’s first-round pick, including the 49ers’ 11th overall pick.

With the 11th Overall Pick, the 49ers Select…

Due to a 6-11 record in 2024, the 49ers are selecting with the 11th overall pick. It is their highest draft since the 2021 NFL Draft, which was initially pick 12 before trading up to third overall. While the Trey Lance project ended unceremoniously, the 49ers have a shot to snag a blue-chip prospect for the first time in almost half a decade.

Sitting just outside the top ten, San Francisco has multiple options open. They could continue to build a strong secondary and pair a young cornerback with Deommodore Lenoir and 2024 second-round Renardo Green. The 49ers could also create an electrifying edge rusher tandem with former Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa or, at least, grab a space-eating monster on the interior defensive line with the news that former Pro Bowler Javon Hargrave is likely out the door.

However, in the first round of his NFL Mock Draft, Jeremiah envisions the 49ers fortifying the offensive trenches by selecting University of Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou.

“Membou is the most technically sound offensive lineman in this class. He reminds me of Aljah Vera-Tucker when he entered the league. Membou will be an exceptional guard who can also play tackle if needed.”

Armand Membou’s Fit in San Francisco

Jeremiah’s comparison of Membou to Vera-Tucker is particularly notable. Vera-Tucker, drafted 14th overall by the New York Jets in 2021, made an immediate impact in the NFL with his polished technique and adaptability. If Membou follows a similar trajectory, he could become a key contributor for the 49ers from day one. The ability to slot seamlessly into various roles on the offensive line is invaluable, especially for a team with championship aspirations.

According to Pro Football Focus, Membou (6’3, 314 lbs) finished the 2024 season with an 85.4 pass-blocking grade and allowed zero sacks in 391 opportunities. Membou put together an even better run-blocking performance with an 88 run-blocking grade, something sure to catch the eye of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

With Former second-round pick Aaron Banks is an impending free agent and center Jake Brendel hit the regression wall harder than a crash test dummy, snagging Membou in the first round could go a long way to reforming their offensive line.

It is worth noting that Jeremiah has the San Francisco 49ers passing on top tackle prospect, Texas’ Kelvin Banks, electing for the guard/tackle versatility Membou possesses instead.