49ers Select Shutdown CB in Daniel Jeremiah’s Latest Mock Draft

While many draft analysts predict the San Francisco 49ers will prioritize an offensive or defensive lineman in the first round, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah envisions a different approach. Initially, Jeremiah had the 49ers selecting Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou in his first mock draft for NFL.com. However, his latest projection suggests a shift in strategy, with San Francisco selecting Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the 11th overall pick.

“Johnson is a scheme fit, and his size will play well in a division featuring wide receivers built like power forwards,” Jeremiah explained.

49ers Addressing Secondary Needs

The selection of a cornerback aligns with the 49ers’ anticipated needs. With starter Charvarius Ward likely departing in free agency, San Francisco may look to reinforce its secondary rather than relying solely on second-year player Renardo Green to line up opposite Deommodore Lenoir. Strengthening the defensive backfield could help the team maintain its defensive prowess in a competitive NFC West.

However, passing on an offensive or defensive lineman may prove challenging, as those positions are perceived as greater areas of need. The 49ers could choose to address their secondary in later rounds, depending on how the draft board unfolds. Notably, Jeremiah has LSU’s Will Campbell and Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. off the board before San Francisco’s first selection, limiting the available top-tier offensive line prospects.

Will Johnson’s Potential Impact on the 49ers Defense

Daniel Jeremiah’s projection has Membou landing with the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14, while Ohio State’s Josh Simmons goes to the Green Bay Packers at No. 23—two prospects frequently linked to the 49ers. Despite missing significant time this past season due to a shoulder contusion and a turf toe injury, Johnson (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) made a notable impact, recording 14 tackles (one for a loss) and two interceptions—both returned for touchdowns.

Over three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, Johnson accumulated 68 tackles (four for a loss), nine interceptions, three touchdowns, and 10 passes defensed. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein praised Johnson’s skill set.

“Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production, and that is exactly what Johnson offers. He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space,” Zierlain wrote. “He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield.”

Zierlein also highlighted Johnson’s strong pre-snap recognition and ability to anticipate routes and throws at a high level. “While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route runners. He has coveted traits, and his areas.

With Robert Saleh back in town, the San Francisco 49ers expect to re-vamp their approach to defense. While recent drafts have heavily focused on adding offensive weapons, in 2025, San Francisco is turning their eyes back to the defense.

If the 49ers select Will Johnson, it will be the first time since 2015 that the organization has drafted a cornerback in the first round (Jimmie Ward). The current highest defensive back drafted in the Shanahan/Lynch era is safety Ji’Ayir Brown (99th overall).