49ers Set to Release Former 3rd Round Pick Ahead of Free Agency

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maliek Collins
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maliek Collins sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the second quarter

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to release defensive tackle Maliek Collins after just one season with the team. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the organization has decided to move on from the veteran lineman. Collins, 29, was acquired by the 49ers in a trade with the Houston Texans last year. San Francisco sent a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for him, hoping he would provide a boost to their defensive front.

During his lone season with the 49ers, Collins made a notable impact, recording 33 total tackles, including five tackles for loss. Additionally, he registered 12 quarterback hits and five sacks while starting all 17 games. According to Pro Football Reference, Collins played 67 percent of San Francisco’s defensive snaps, serving as a key contributor on the defensive line. Despite his individual performance, the 49ers struggled against the run throughout the season, leading to significant defensive changes.

Struggles in Run Defense Led to Changes

San Francisco’s defensive unit faced difficulties stopping the run in 2023, a weakness that ultimately factored into the team’s decision to shake up its coaching staff. According to Pro Football Focus, the 49ers earned a disappointing 54.6 run defense grade, ranking 28th in the league. They allowed an average of 124.6 rushing yards per game, which ranked 18th in the NFL, and conceded 24 rushing touchdowns—second-most in the league, behind only the Dallas Cowboys.

In response to their defensive shortcomings, the team made major adjustments to its coaching staff. After the conclusion of the season, the 49ers parted ways with defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen. To address the defensive struggles, they brought back former coordinator Robert Saleh, who previously held the position from 2017 to 2020 before leaving to become the head coach of the New York Jets. Saleh’s return accompanies an expectation to reinvigorate the defensive unit and improve its overall performance.

The 49ers hope that his familiarity with the team’s defensive schemes and personnel will lead to a smoother transition and immediate improvements on the field.

Trade Still Possible Before Release Becomes Official

While Garafolo reports that Collins is being released, a possibility remains that another team could trade for him instead. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area notes that the team has not yet officially finalized the move. This leaves the door open for another team to express interest in acquiring Collins via trade before they process his release.

Given Maliek Collins’ ability to generate interior pressure and contribute in the pass rush, he could attract attention from teams in need of defensive line reinforcements. With free agency approaching, franchises looking to bolster their front seven may view Collins as a viable option. If no trade materializes, he will become a free agent and be free to sign with any team. His experience, durability, and pass-rushing ability make him a strong candidate for teams seeking depth along the defensive line.

For now, the San Francisco 49ers are moving forward with restructuring their defensive lineup, hoping that the addition of Saleh and potential roster adjustments will strengthen their run defense heading into the 2024 season. They will likely explore additional roster moves to solidify the defensive line and address weaknesses exposed throughout the past season.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

