49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Makes Punt Returner Decision After Costly Fumble

The San Francisco 49ers survived a back-and-forth battle with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, pulling out a 32-29 win to push their record to 5-0. The game featured momentum swings in both directions, and not all of them were positive for San Francisco.

One of the more costly moments came on special teams. Punt returner Jacob Cowing attempted to field a punt with a Seattle gunner closing fast. He should have called for a fair catch. Instead, he tried to make a play, fumbled, and the Seahawks recovered deep in 49ers territory.

On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the mistake and made his stance clear.

Shanahan Weighs In on Cowing’s Future

Shanahan confirmed that Cowing will remain San Francisco’s punt returner despite the fumble.

“No, it wasn’t enough,” Shanahan said when asked if a change was coming. “It’s something that he can’t do. Should have called a fair catch on it, but no, we’re not changing his position yet.”

Shanahan did not sugarcoat the play. He acknowledged it was a mistake that cannot happen. But he also recognized that Cowing contributed in other areas during the game.

The decision reflects a coaching staff that understands context. One bad play does not erase what Cowing has done to earn the role.

How Cowing Won the Job

Cowing locked down the punt return role during the preseason when he took one 83 yards for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the kind of play that ended a competition.

Through five games, Cowing has just 25 yards on six returns. The production has not matched the preseason flash, but the job security speaks to how limited San Francisco’s options are at the position. With the receiving corps already thinned by injuries to Deebo Samuel, Ricky Pearsall, and Demarcus Robinson, a short leash at punt returner would create more problems than it solves.

Final Word for the 49ers

Cowing made a mistake. Shanahan made that clear. But the job is still his for now.

The margin for error gets smaller from here. Clean football is the standard. As long as Cowing meets it, the 49ers are not looking to make a change.

Monday night against the Washington Commanders will be his next chance to prove the trust is warranted.