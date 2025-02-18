Hi, Subscriber

49ers Shockingly Release Versatile Linebacker & Special Teamer

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles react during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the release of linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. The move gives Flannigan-Fowles an early opportunity to explore potential NFL teams ahead of free agency, potentially increasing his chances of securing a spot on another roster before the 2025 season. His release comes as a surprise knowing the new league year starts in less than a month, when Flannigan-Fowles was set to hit the open market anyways.

Flannigan-Fowles has been a valuable contributor to the 49ers since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Over the years, he transitioned from a developmental player to an important depth piece on defense and a key special teams performer. As he now enters the open market, his experience and versatility may attract interest from teams looking to strengthen their linebacker unit or improve their special teams play.

Flannigan-Fowles’ Career with the 49ers

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 223 pounds, Flannigan-Fowles initially signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona in 2019. He worked his way up from the practice squad to a contributing role on the active roster. His persistence and development paid off as he became a rotational linebacker and a core special teams player.

Throughout his five-year tenure with the 49ers (2020-2024), Flannigan-Fowles appeared in 73 regular-season games, making seven starts. During that time, he recorded 59 total tackles, one sack, three passes defensed, one interception, and 37 special teams tackles. His ability to contribute both defensively and on special teams made him a reliable asset for the team.

Postseason Experience and 2024 Performance

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles also played a role in the 49ers’ postseason success, appearing in nine playoff games. In those matchups, he recorded five tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble, and seven special teams tackles. His postseason experience demonstrates his ability to perform under pressure, a quality that could make him an appealing option for other teams seeking depth at linebacker.

During the 2024 season, Flannigan-Fowles struggles throughout 12 games. Starting three of them, he contributed 11 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception, and six special teams tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Flannigan-Fowles was the 49ers worst defense with a 30.6 grade. He also tied for a team worst 33 percent missed tackle rate. Although, Flanigan-Fowles flourished on special teams with a 76.6 grade.

Future Opportunities in the NFL

With his release, Flannigan-Fowles will now have the chance to explore new opportunities across the league. His experience, combined with his ability to contribute on both defense and special teams, could make him a valuable addition to teams in need of depth at the linebacker position. As NFL free agency approaches, he may receive interest from organizations looking for a versatile and experienced player who can make an immediate impact.

As the San Francisco 49ers continue to shape their roster for the upcoming season, releasing Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles provides them with flexibility in managing their defensive depth chart. Meanwhile, for Flannigan-Fowles, this marks the beginning of a new chapter in his professional football career.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

