49ers Should Extend Their “All-Underrated” Wide Receiver

Despite only being one year removed from having the second-ranked offense in the NFL, the 49ers have some legitimate question marks on that side of the ball. After trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and waiting for Brandon Aiyuk to return from injury, this wide receiver room will look much different at the start of the 2025 season. The 49ers have no choice but to count on other guys to step up. One of those players is going to be Jauan Jennings.

Jauan Jennings Emergence

Before last season, Jennings was primarily the Niners’ third receiver and didn’t put up exceptional numbers. Still, Jennings was a fan favorite for his big-time play-making ability showcased on third down. Before last season, 73% of his catches had gone for a touchdown or first down, and Jennings earned the nickname “Third-and-Jauan.”

Jennings was known as a big-play wideout to 49ers fans, but the lack of numbers caused him to be more unknown among casual football fans. Then, he put his name on the map in Super Bowl LVIII, where he led the 49ers’ receivers with four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown, paired with a 21-yard passing touchdown. On top of that, he was wide open for what would have been a massive touchdown in overtime. Unfortunately, the 49ers lost the game, but Jennings likely would have been Super Bowl MVP if that overtime period had gone a bit differently.

Jennings followed that Super Bowl performance with the best season of his career last year. He set career highs with 113 targets, 77 receptions, 975 yards, and six touchdowns. He fully broke out last year and became Brock Purdy’s favorite target for good reason.

2025 Projection

With Aiyuk starting the year rehabbing, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and Demarcus Robinson (suspended for three games) are expected to be the Niners’ top three wideouts. After how well Jauan played last season, it looks like he could operate as the 49ers’ primary wide receiver.

49ers’ Offensive Coordinator Klay Kubiak was asked if Jennings would take over the top WR role via the team transcript.

“I think, if you ask Jauan, he says ‘I’m No. 1. And that’s his mindset and that’s why we love Jauan,” Kubiak said. “That’s how he sees himself. He sees himself as a dominant player. I think you guys all saw last year when he got more chances, he played really, really well. So really fired up about Jauan.”

Jennings has seen success, and he’s ready to be Brock Purdy’s main target next year. If he can stay healthy, there’s a realistic chance that Jennings once again sets career highs across the board.

Potential Extension

Earlier this week, Jauan Jennings was listed on Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report‘s “All-Underrated Team.” Jennings is underrated, but that may not be the case after next year. Jennings is set to be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. Spotrac projects Jennings’ market value to be a 2-year, $20 million deal. With an expanded role, that price tag will likely rise.

The 49ers’ front office should be pulling any strings possible to get Jennings extended before training camp begins. The most difficult part of getting a deal done now may be what makes Jauan so good on the field: his confidence. If there’s a guy to bet on himself, it’s Jauan Jennings.