49ers Reunite With Former Second-Round WR Amid Mike Evans Injury Uncertainty

The San Francisco 49ers had high hopes for Dante Pettis when they drafted him 44th overall during the 2018 NFL draft.

At the time, Pettis was believed to be a future WR1 or WR2 along with 2019 second-rounder Deebo Samuel. But Pettis lasted just three seasons in the Bay Area before moving onto the New York Giants.

But after six years away, Pettis is coming back home, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz

“Reunion! The #49ers are signing WR Dante Pettis, eight years after selecting him in the 2nd-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, per sources,” Schultz posted on X. “Pettis is headed back to where his NFL journey began.”

49ers Bringing Back Dante Pettis With WR Injuries Piling Up

It’s been well-documented that the 49ers have been the most injury plagued team in the NFL over the last few years.

The team is dealing with its fair share of injuries this year — there’s 16 players on the reserve/injured list and two more on the PUP list — and the wide receiver corps has been hit particularly hard.

Star free-agent signing Mike Evans is dealing with a rib injury that could force him to miss multiple games. Rookie sensation De’Zhaun Stribling tore his deltoid in the season opener and will be sidelined for the next 8-10 weeks.

Demarcus Robinson is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. He was put on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four games. Former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall is out for the season after having surgery to repair his PCL.

If Evans misses time, the 49ers are down to just four healthy WRs — Samuel, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and KhaDarel Hodge. Adding Pettis gives San Francisco two legit pass-catching options it can elevate from its practice squad along with recently signed Brandin Cooks.

Pettis has bounced around the NFL. He’s had stints with the 49ers, Giants, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints. He’s totaled 92 catches, 1,231 yards, and 13 touchdowns across 66 games.