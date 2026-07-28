San Francisco 49ers Sign 30-Year-Old NFL Player During Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers began training camp over the weekend and are already making notable roster moves.

San Francisco worked out four edge defenders during Tuesday’s practice, and after signing K.J. Henry earlier in the day, the team made another move.

49ers Sign Quinton Bell

The 49ers agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Quinton Bell, who the then-Oakland Raiders drafted in 2019. Bell is currently 30 years old.

49ers are signing former Dolphins free-agent LB Quinton Bell to a one-year contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2026

He has bounced around throughout his professional career. After spending time on the Raiders’ practice squad, Bell joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, appearing in five games and earning a Super Bowl ring.

He signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 and spent two seasons with the organization, but only appeared in three games during the 2022 campaign.

Bell then briefly spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ practice squad before finding a home with the Miami Dolphins in 2023, where he has remained ever since.

He appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2024, making three starts while recording 27 tackles and one sack.

All About Bell

Bell has a unique football journey. He spent the majority of his collegiate career at Prairie View A&M as a wide receiver, playing the position for three of his four seasons before transitioning to defensive end.

He ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day and made HBCU history when he became the first Prairie View A&M player drafted into the NFL since 1980.

49ers’ 2026 Outlook

The 49ers’ linebacker group remains a strength with Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw leading the way, but the team can always use additional depth throughout training camp and the preseason.

The signing gives Bell an opportunity to compete for a role on either defense or special teams while continuing to carve out a place in the NFL despite limited production over the course of his career.