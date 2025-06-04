49ers Sign Speedy WR as Trent Taylor is Added to IR List

The San Francisco 49ers continued to tinker with their roster Tuesday ahead of next week’s mandatory minicamp, signing wide receiver Malik Knowles to a one-year deal.

The signing coincided with a flurry of additional moves that included wide receiver Trent Taylor being placed on the Injured Reserve List.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Knowles, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, has yet to appear in an NFL game. He spent time last season between Minnesota and the Green Bay Packers.

Knowles, 24, played collegiately at Kansas State (2018-22), where he caught 127 passes for 1,867 yards and 14 touchdowns in 51 career games (39 starts). He also ran 36 times for 440 yards and four touchdowns.

Malik Knowles was a Standout Kick Returner in College

While Knowles was a steadily productive on offense in college, his best work came as a return man.

In 2021, Knowles led the Big 12 Conference in kickoff return yards (662) and kickoff return average (33.1) and returned two kicks for touchdowns. He was named First Team All-Conference as a return specialist.

Knowles again led the Big 12 in return yards (592) in 2022. He also had a career-high 48 catches for 725 yards and was named Second Team All-Conference as a receiver.

In his draft scouting report, Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network described Knowles as a “reliable pass catcher for Kansas State as a possession receiver running underneath routes. He’s been more flash player than No. 1 wideout, yet his ability as a return specialist could help him secure a spot on a roster this fall.”

Malik Knowles Will Look to Carve Out Role in Minicamp

Knowles will essentially replace Taylor, who is now on IR with an undisclosed injury.

Taylor, 31, spent most of last season on the 49ers’ practice squad and appeared in two regular-season games, catching one pass for 11 yards in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals. For his career, Taylor has 88 catches for 845 yards and three touchdowns.

Knowles, who was most recently on the Packers’ practice squad, will get an opportunity to showcase his abilities as the 49ers’ offseason rolls along. The team has one more OTA session on Friday before a mandatory minicamp on June 10-11.

The 49ers remade their receiver room this offseason, dealing former All-Pro Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in March in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Brandon Aiyuk, who continues to rehab from a torn ACL and MCL sustained midway through last season, has long been the subject of trade rumors. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested recently that San Francisco could look to revisit dealing Aiyuk to Pittsburgh.