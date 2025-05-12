49ers Sign Undrafted Free Agent Linebacker to Three-Year Deal

J

ust because you did not get drafted during the 2025 NFL Draft, does not mean that an opportunity to play in the league won’t present itself. For undrafted free agent, Stone Blanton, not hearing his named called actually ended up being a blessing in disguise. On May 12, Blanton and the San Francisco 49ers reached an agreement on a three-year deal, cementing the UDFA’s spot on the active roster for the upcoming season.

The 49ers faced a massive free agent exodus this offseason, with many key players on the defense such as Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins departing. As a result, the franchise has done whatever it can to find guys who can make up for the lost production. And Blanton will now get the chance to prove that he is just that.

Blanton’s Career At A Glance

Spending three seasons in college, two at South Carolina and one at Mississippi State, Blanton appeared in 36 career games with 24 starts, totaling 184 tackles, seven passes defended, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. But it was last season where Blanton really put his name on the map, finishing the year with a career high of 125 tackles at Mississippi State. But it was in the final stretch of the season where Blanton really impressed.

Despite the Bulldogs finishing with a record of 2-10 and going winless in conference play, Blanton’s play continued to impress. In three out of the last four games of his junior season, he had 14 or more tackles. Instead of returning for his senior season to raise his draft stock, Blanton entered the draft– going unselected. But, his style of play could help him earn a role with the 49ers– and join the list of undrafted linebackers who have had a role for the team in the Kyle Shanahan era including Azeez Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

What Could Blanton’s Rookie Season Look Like?

Despite earning the multi-year deal right out of the gate, Blanton’s first season in the NFL will most likely be a developmental year. With the linebacking room already crowded, Blanton will have to fight to even see snaps, with Fred Warner and Nick Martin looking like they will start and guys like Luke Gifford, Dee Winters, Tatum Bethune and Jalen Graham also on the roster. But, his athleticism, physicality and play making ability could help him carve out a big role on special teams– an area that the 49ers have struggled mightily in in recent seasons.

Last season, the 49ers special teams unit ranked among the worst in the entire NFL, particularly when it came to kickoffs and punt returns. In fact, during special teams coordinator Brian Schneider’s three season tenure, the team was consistently ranked near the bottom of the league, eventually resulting in his dismissal after the 2024 season. Now, with the franchise in reload mode, adding Blanton could be a step toward returning to the playoffs after a one season absence.