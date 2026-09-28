49ers Adding 4-Time Pro Bowler Amid Nick Bosa Injury Uncertainty

It’s no secret the San Francisco 49ers have an injury problem, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

The team has 16 players on the reserve/injured list, nine of which are defensive players — defensive linemen C.J. West, Sam Okuayinonu, Mikail Kamara, Andrew Farmer, and Alfred Collins, linebacker Nick Martin, cornerback Nate Hobbs, and safety Darrick Forest.

San Francisco also has 2025 first-round edge-rusher Mykel Williams on the PUP list in addition to All-Pro edge-rusher Nick Bosa now set to miss multiple games with a calf injury.

The team needs to start adding some defensive reinforcements, and they’re coming in the form of four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Matthew Judon, who confirmed on Sunday that he is set to sign with the 49ers on Monday in an exclusive interview with YouTuber Arabia’s All 32.

Judon Reveals Why He’s Signing With 49ers

The 49ers worked out four players prior to their Week 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals — a game they won 36-30.

Of that group, which included linebacker Jamin Davis and defensive ends Julian Okwara and Dawuane Smoot, the 49ers saw enough from Judon to offer him a contract.

“With all of the injuries piling up over there, I think I could just come in and help until some of them guys get back. I know the D-line coach — I know him well — he’s a great D-line coach, coach Kris (Kocurek),” Judon said.

The move reunites Judon with defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who he played under when he was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

During his lone season with Morris, Judon totaled 41 tackles, 25 pressures, 26 hurries, 12 QB hits, 5.5 sacks, and interception, which was returned for a touchdown, across 17 games.

“[Morris is] a big old kid, and he loves the game of football. He knows a lot about it. I feel that we didn’t get a long enough tenure together, or stint together, so [I’m] just [looking forward to] his energy and love and passion for the game. So we’re going to be able to have fun and create moments, but it’s more about winning.”

49ers Ravaged by More Injuries vs. Cardinals

While Bosa’s injury is the most impactful for the 49ers, they did suffer two potentially big blows during Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

Star offseason addition Mike Evans left Sunday’s game with a rib injury and did not return. Evans also left last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins and didn’t return either. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed Evans is dealing with a rib strain and will have a full evaluation on Monday.

Perhaps even more concerning was when All-pro left tackle Trent Williams left the game and didn’t return. Multiple reports indicate Williams was dealing with a stinger, but if he misses time, things will get even more dire for the 49ers.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw also exited Sunday’s game with a quad injury and didn’t return. He did use a stationary bike on the sidelines, and there seems to be more optimism that his injury isn’t serious.