49ers’ Star Makes Recruitment Pitch to Browns’ Myles Garrett

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has been vocal about his desire to recruit elite defensive talent to his team. Since he is an active player, he is not restricted by tampering rules, allowing him to openly advocate for high-profile acquisitions. After previously campaigning for Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, Lenoir has now turned his attention to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Deommodore Lenoir’s Push for Myles Garrett

Garrett recently expressed his frustration with the Browns and has officially requested a trade, citing his desire to join a more competitive team. Despite Cleveland’s firm stance against trading their star pass rusher, Lenoir has taken the opportunity to make his case publicly.

On January 19, he used social media to highlight the nicknames of himself and several teammates, including defensive end Nick Bosa and tackle Trent Williams, as part of his recruitment pitch.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Additionally, Lenoir directly messaged Garrett on Instagram, urging him to “Let’s get a ring.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Lenoir is not alone in his pursuit. Legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice has also voiced his support for the idea of Garrett joining the 49ers. Speaking to 95.7 The Game’s The Morning Roast, Rice emphasized the impact an elite defender like Garrett could have on San Francisco’s championship aspirations.

“Man, that’s a dog. That’s a dog,” Rice said. “Hey, that’s a no-brainer. If you can get that dog, you go get him because it’s only going to add to that defense. And you win championships with defense. I don’t care how potent your offense is and how many points you’re putting up, you’ve got to be able to stop the opponent, and he would be a great part to doing that.”

Impact of Signing Garrett

The potential pairing of Garrett and Bosa would be a dream scenario for the 49ers’ new defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh. Garrett has consistently been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL, recording at least 14 sacks in each of the past four seasons. The only time he did not reach double-digit sacks was during his rookie campaign in 2017.

However, acquiring Garrett would require significant financial and draft capital investments. His contract demands would have major salary cap implications, and the Browns would likely seek a substantial trade package in return. The level of aggression that 49ers general manager John Lynch is willing to exhibit in trade discussions remains uncertain. Yet, the possibility of adding another elite pass rusher is undoubtedly an enticing prospect.

While it remains to be seen whether the San Francisco 49ers will make a serious push for Garrett, Lenoir’s public efforts highlight the team’s desire to continue strengthening its defensive unit. Whether through trades or free agency, San Francisco appears committed to bolstering its roster in pursuit of a Super Bowl championship. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see if these efforts materialize into a blockbuster move.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

