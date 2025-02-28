49ers Strike ‘Perfect’ Deebo Samuel Trade Scenario: ESPN

Trading wide receiver Deebo Samuel presents significant financial and strategic challenges for the San Francisco 49ers. Any potential deal before June 1 would result in a substantial salary cap hit, making it financially impractical to move him immediately. Instead, retaining Samuel for the final year of his contract remains the more viable option.

However, general manager John Lynch confirmed that the team intends to honor Samuel’s trade request, which he submitted during January exit interviews.

“We’re on good terms with Deebo,” Lynch stated at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “He’s asked for a fresh start, and I think we’re going to honor that. I don’t like seeing great players [leave], and he is a great player. He’s, I think, often, one of my favorite draft picks in my time.”

Deebo Samuel’s Declining Trade Value & Cap Implications

Beyond financial implications, Samuel’s trade value has diminished in recent seasons. His peak performance came in 2021 when he amassed 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns, solidifying himself as one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers. However, he has struggled to replicate that success. In 2024, aside from an injury-shortened 2020 season, he posted a career-low 806 scrimmage yards and only four total touchdowns.

Given this decline, teams are unlikely to offer substantial draft capital in a trade. ESPN analyst Ben Solak suggests that the 49ers would likely receive no more than a late Day 2 pick or a couple of Day 3 selections in return. This raises a crucial question: is absorbing a cap hit exceeding $30 million justified for such a modest return?

Most teams may prefer to wait for the 49ers to release Samuel instead, which would lower the cap hit to $10.8 million in 2025. However, if San Francisco insists on executing a trade, Solak suggests that a deal with the Washington Commanders represents the best-case scenario.

The “Perfect Trade Outcome”

Solak outlines a potential trade scenario where the 49ers receive future draft picks while sending Samuel to a team that can effectively utilize his skill set:

Commanders receive: Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel 49ers receive: 2026 fourth-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick (which could escalate to a fourth-rounder if Samuel remains with the team in 2026)

“I really like the [Kansas City] Chiefs as a landing spot, but the money probably won’t work there,” Solak explained. “The Washington Commanders make the most sense of the cap-rich teams, as Samuel could fill a useful role in their screen and RPO games, working his way into the backfield in Kliff Kingsbury’s more creative offensive sets.”

Additionally, the Washington Commander’s offensive system, designed to exploit zone coverage due to quarterback Jayden Daniels’ rushing threat, would play into Samuel’s strengths.

Waiting May Be the Smarter Move for the 49ers

While a pre-June 1 trade would be financially burdensome, waiting until after this date could yield better options. Some teams will address their receiver needs through free agency and the draft, but others may find themselves unexpectedly in need of a playmaker.

“The best outcome for the 49ers is that a team becomes suddenly desperate for receiver help during training camp; this also keeps Samuel on his existing deal, which is richer than one he would sign in free agency,” Solak noted.

Ultimately, the San Francisco 49ers appear more likely to delay a trade until after June 1, allowing them to minimize financial strain while potentially securing better draft compensation. Whether or not a team emerges willing to meet San Francisco’s asking price remains to be seen, but the front office’s approach will be crucial in determining the final outcome.