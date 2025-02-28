Hi, Subscriber

49ers Strike ‘Perfect’ Deebo Samuel Trade Scenario: ESPN

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trading wide receiver Deebo Samuel presents significant financial and strategic challenges for the San Francisco 49ers. Any potential deal before June 1 would result in a substantial salary cap hit, making it financially impractical to move him immediately. Instead, retaining Samuel for the final year of his contract remains the more viable option.

However, general manager John Lynch confirmed that the team intends to honor Samuel’s trade request, which he submitted during January exit interviews.

“We’re on good terms with Deebo,” Lynch stated at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “He’s asked for a fresh start, and I think we’re going to honor that. I don’t like seeing great players [leave], and he is a great player. He’s, I think, often, one of my favorite draft picks in my time.”

Deebo Samuel’s Declining Trade Value & Cap Implications

Beyond financial implications, Samuel’s trade value has diminished in recent seasons. His peak performance came in 2021 when he amassed 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns, solidifying himself as one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers. However, he has struggled to replicate that success. In 2024, aside from an injury-shortened 2020 season, he posted a career-low 806 scrimmage yards and only four total touchdowns.

Given this decline, teams are unlikely to offer substantial draft capital in a trade. ESPN analyst Ben Solak suggests that the 49ers would likely receive no more than a late Day 2 pick or a couple of Day 3 selections in return. This raises a crucial question: is absorbing a cap hit exceeding $30 million justified for such a modest return?

Most teams may prefer to wait for the 49ers to release Samuel instead, which would lower the cap hit to $10.8 million in 2025. However, if San Francisco insists on executing a trade, Solak suggests that a deal with the Washington Commanders represents the best-case scenario.

The “Perfect Trade Outcome”

Solak outlines a potential trade scenario where the 49ers receive future draft picks while sending Samuel to a team that can effectively utilize his skill set:

  • Commanders receive: Deebo Samuel
  • 49ers receive: 2026 fourth-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick (which could escalate to a fourth-rounder if Samuel remains with the team in 2026)

“I really like the [Kansas City] Chiefs as a landing spot, but the money probably won’t work there,” Solak explained. “The Washington Commanders make the most sense of the cap-rich teams, as Samuel could fill a useful role in their screen and RPO games, working his way into the backfield in Kliff Kingsbury’s more creative offensive sets.”

Additionally, the Washington Commander’s offensive system, designed to exploit zone coverage due to quarterback Jayden Daniels’ rushing threat, would play into Samuel’s strengths.

Waiting May Be the Smarter Move for the 49ers

While a pre-June 1 trade would be financially burdensome, waiting until after this date could yield better options. Some teams will address their receiver needs through free agency and the draft, but others may find themselves unexpectedly in need of a playmaker.

“The best outcome for the 49ers is that a team becomes suddenly desperate for receiver help during training camp; this also keeps Samuel on his existing deal, which is richer than one he would sign in free agency,” Solak noted.

Ultimately, the San Francisco 49ers appear more likely to delay a trade until after June 1, allowing them to minimize financial strain while potentially securing better draft compensation. Whether or not a team emerges willing to meet San Francisco’s asking price remains to be seen, but the front office’s approach will be crucial in determining the final outcome.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Strike ‘Perfect’ Deebo Samuel Trade Scenario: ESPN

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x