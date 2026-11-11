49ers Suddenly Welcome Back 28-Year-Old CB Ahead of Cowboys Game

The San Francisco 49ers have their roster set as they head into the second half of the NFL season following Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Making one final trade, the 49ers acquired veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

On Wednesday, as the 49ers ramped up practice and prepared for Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, they made the Allen trade official and announced another notable roster move.

49ers Welcome Back 28-Year-Old Cornerback

With the Allen news taking center stage in San Francisco, the team also announced that it had re-signed 28-year-old cornerback Jack Jones to the practice squad after releasing him roughly a week ago.

Jones joined the 49ers this offseason and appeared in the team’s first seven games before San Francisco released him during its bye week ahead of last weekend’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “49ers officially have acquired WR Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. 49ers also signed CB Jack Jones to the team’s practice squad.”

49ers officially have acquired WR Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. 49ers also signed CB Jack Jones to the team’s practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2026

Jones’ 2026 Season With 49ers

In his fifth NFL season, Jones appeared in seven games but didn’t start any of them, as the 49ers primarily used him on special teams.

During that stretch, he recorded 11 tackles and three pass deflections, giving San Francisco an experienced backup cornerback who has already played plenty of football in his career.

Before joining the 49ers this year, Jones spent the 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins. He also spent roughly a year and a half with the Las Vegas Raiders and the first year and a half of his career with the New England Patriots, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.