49ers’ Super Bowl Starter Officially Announces Retirement

San Francisco 49ers guard Jon Feliciano has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after nine seasons in the league. Feliciano, 33, was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round (No. 128 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. Throughout his career, he demonstrated versatility by playing both guard and center, making him a valuable depth piece for several teams.

Feliciano began his professional journey with the Raiders (2015-2018) before signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2019. It was in Buffalo that he solidified himself as a full-time starter, playing a crucial role in protecting quarterback Josh Allen. Over three seasons with the Bills, he battled injuries but remained a key component of the offensive line. In 2022, he played one season with the New York Giants before signing a one-year contract with the 49ers in 2023.

With San Francisco, Jon Feliciano began as a backup to former fourth-round pick Spencer Burford. However, he quickly became a rotational right guard before taking over the role during the team’s journey to a Super Bowl appearance. Notably, Feliciano suffered an injury during the game, leading to Burford making a game-sealing mistake on the 49ers’ final drive of the game. San Francisco opted to bring him back for the 2024 season, but a knee injury ultimately sidelined him for the entire year.

Contributions and Challenges in the NFL

Over the course of his career, Feliciano played in 113 regular-season games, starting 61. His time with the Bills from 2019 to 2021 was particularly notable, as he helped stabilize their offensive line. Despite injuries limiting his playing time in his later seasons, he remained a reliable presence on the field when healthy.

In his final active season in 2023, Feliciano appeared in 16 games for the 49ers, starting seven and playing 48 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference. Unfortunately, a knee injury suffered during the 2024 training camp prevented him from playing that year. Despite his efforts to rehabilitate, the recovery process did not go as planned, leading to his placement on injured reserve in November.

Jon Feliciano acknowledged the difficulty of stepping away from the game he loves, stating in his retirement announcement.

“The fire is still there, but I know I can’t last a full season and can’t bring myself to let people down.”

While he is stepping away from full-time play, he has left the door open for a potential return in a limited capacity, mentioning he would be available for a playoff push should the Bills or 49ers need him late in the season.

Looking Ahead to Life After Football

Feliciano’s retirement marks the end of a career that saw him amass 125 combined regular and postseason appearances, with 70 starts. Over his tenure, he earned nearly $24 million, a testament to his value as a dependable lineman. While he is currently focusing on his post-playing days, his statement suggests he may not be entirely finished with the sport.

As the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills navigate the offseason, a possibility remains that they could call upon Feliciano as a late-season reinforcement. For now, though, he steps away from the NFL, closing the chapter on a career defined by resilience, versatility, and dedication to the game