Hi, Subscriber

49ers’ Super Bowl Starter Officially Announces Retirement

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' offensive lineman Jon Feliciano
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' offensive lineman Jon Feliciano reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium

San Francisco 49ers guard Jon Feliciano has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after nine seasons in the league. Feliciano, 33, was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round (No. 128 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. Throughout his career, he demonstrated versatility by playing both guard and center, making him a valuable depth piece for several teams.

Feliciano began his professional journey with the Raiders (2015-2018) before signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2019. It was in Buffalo that he solidified himself as a full-time starter, playing a crucial role in protecting quarterback Josh Allen. Over three seasons with the Bills, he battled injuries but remained a key component of the offensive line. In 2022, he played one season with the New York Giants before signing a one-year contract with the 49ers in 2023.

With San Francisco, Jon Feliciano began as a backup to former fourth-round pick Spencer Burford. However, he quickly became a rotational right guard before taking over the role during the team’s journey to a Super Bowl appearance. Notably, Feliciano suffered an injury during the game, leading to Burford making a game-sealing mistake on the 49ers’ final drive of the game. San Francisco opted to bring him back for the 2024 season, but a knee injury ultimately sidelined him for the entire year.

Contributions and Challenges in the NFL

Over the course of his career, Feliciano played in 113 regular-season games, starting 61. His time with the Bills from 2019 to 2021 was particularly notable, as he helped stabilize their offensive line. Despite injuries limiting his playing time in his later seasons, he remained a reliable presence on the field when healthy.

In his final active season in 2023, Feliciano appeared in 16 games for the 49ers, starting seven and playing 48 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference. Unfortunately, a knee injury suffered during the 2024 training camp prevented him from playing that year. Despite his efforts to rehabilitate, the recovery process did not go as planned, leading to his placement on injured reserve in November.

Jon Feliciano acknowledged the difficulty of stepping away from the game he loves, stating in his retirement announcement.

“The fire is still there, but I know I can’t last a full season and can’t bring myself to let people down.”

While he is stepping away from full-time play, he has left the door open for a potential return in a limited capacity, mentioning he would be available for a playoff push should the Bills or 49ers need him late in the season.

Looking Ahead to Life After Football

Feliciano’s retirement marks the end of a career that saw him amass 125 combined regular and postseason appearances, with 70 starts. Over his tenure, he earned nearly $24 million, a testament to his value as a dependable lineman. While he is currently focusing on his post-playing days, his statement suggests he may not be entirely finished with the sport.

As the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills navigate the offseason, a possibility remains that they could call upon Feliciano as a late-season reinforcement. For now, though, he steps away from the NFL, closing the chapter on a career defined by resilience, versatility, and dedication to the game

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers’ Super Bowl Starter Officially Announces Retirement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x