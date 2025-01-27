49ers Targeting Super Bowl MVP Quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback position will be stealing headlines all offseason. With starting quarterback Brock Purdy in line for a lucrative extension, each week brings a new opinion piece or prediction. While the attention will be on Brock Purdy’s pocketbook and the domino effect it causes, the 49ers may have their eyes elsewhere.

According to one analyst, San Francisco expects to be a player in the backup quarterback market and has their eyes on a former Super Bowl Champion.

49ers Adding Pedigree to the Quarterback Room

According to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, the 49ers are among three teams seen as potential suitors for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco, 40, intends to play next season, according to Pauline.

The former Super Bowl 47 Most Valuable Player has bounced around the league since being let go by the Baltimore Ravens following the 2018 season. Most notably, Flacco saved the Cleveland Browns season in 2023.

After multiple injuries to the quarterback room, Flacco stepped in during Week 13. After losing his first outing, he went on to win the next four games, throwing for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. Flacco’s efforts helped push Cleveland to the playoffs via a Wild Card berth.

Unfortunately, the miraculous season ended in a 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans in the first round. However, it rejuvenated Flacco’s career, leading to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

In six games with Indianapolis, Flacco did his best to keep playoff hopes alive as second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson battled inconsistencies. The 17-year veteran threw for 1,761 yards and 12 touchdowns but could only muster a 2-4 record.

If the last two years have proven anything, it is that despite Flacco’s age, father time has yet to come knocking. According to Pro Football Focus, Flacco had the 23rd-highest passing grade in 2024. Despite only playing in seven games, Flacco finished with eight big-time throws (a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field into a tighter window) and had an aDoT (Average Depth of Target) of 9.2.

Yes, he is 40, and eventually, he will be forced to retire. However, he can still push the ball downfield. And for at least one more season, Flacco can give a contending team some stability in the quarterback room.

San Francisco’s Backup QB Plan

The San Francisco 49ers have two quarterbacks under contract through 2025 — Brock Purdy and 2024 undrafted free agent Tanner Mordecai. Both of Purdy’s backups, Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen, are impending unrestricted free agents.

Mordecai has intriguing skills, with over 40 collegiate starts and just 10,000 yards under his belt. Yet, his unproven track record is a tough sell, knowing better options exist on the market. San Francisco could try to bring back Dobbs, who started one game throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns. But head coach Kyle Shanahan would never truly commit to him as the backup, and his four turnovers leave a lot left to desire.

Allen is the safer pick to return. He does not offer much mobility, but his pocket passing made Shanahan comfortable enough to let Sam Darnold walk and trade away former third-overall pick Trey Lance in consecutive offseason. In Allen’s lone start, he threw for 199 yards, one touchdown, and turned the ball over three times. Again, a tough sell if Purdy goes down with injury.

Enter Joe Flacco. He may not be mobile like Dobbs, but he can run Shanahan’s efficiently and effectively. It also would not be the first time the 49ers have shown interest in Flacco, as the team held a visit with the veteran back in 2021.

Joe Flacco has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 45,697 yards with 257 touchdowns and 162 interceptions through his 17 NFL seasons.