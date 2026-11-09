49ers TE George Kittle Publicly Trolls Raiders With 7-Word Message

The San Francisco 49ers got back in the win column on Sunday afternoon with a dominant 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco was down a handful of pivotal wide receivers, with Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk all sidelined with injuries.

But quarterback Brock Purdy leaned on running back Christian McCaffrey, who scored two touchdowns, wide receiver Jordan Watkins, who caught four passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, and tight end George Kittle, who also caught four passes for 58 yards.

Kittle Publicly Trolls Raiders After Win

Following the game, Kittle took to social media to share an Instagram post featuring a few photos from the day.

He also made sure to take a playful jab at the Raiders with his caption.

“Is a raider a pirate? Arrrgh matey,” Kittle posted.

Among the photos Kittle shared, recently acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was featured. The 49ers traded for Buckner last week in a blockbuster deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Back in 2017, the 49ers drafted Buckner in the first round, and he spent the first four seasons of his career with the organization. He spent all four seasons as a teammate of Kittle.

Kittle Reacts to Buckner Making 49ers Return

Following Sunday’s game, Kittle shared what it was like to have Buckner back on the field with San Francisco. He even revealed that he suggested making Buckner the last defensive player announced before the game, a spot usually reserved for star linebacker Fred Warner.

“I got goosebumps,” Kittle said of the Buckner intro. “I think everybody got goosebumps that played with Buck. All the guys who are still here from 2019. Just what he meant to us as a teammate, what he meant to us as a friend, and to get him back — he’s still playing at an incredibly high level.

“The whole stadium just erupting? It just means the world to me to play with DeForest Buckner.”

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco is now 7-1 on the season and remains firmly atop the NFC West despite dealing with a long list of injuries across the roster.

The 49ers will now turn their attention to Week 10, when they’ll travel to Dallas next Sunday to take on the Cowboys.