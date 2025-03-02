49ers Trade Deebo Samuel in Significant Deal with Commanders

The San Francisco 49ers are making a significant roster move by trading star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. The deal, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, will see the 49ers receive a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for the versatile playmaker. This trade is set to be finalized on March 12, aligning with the official start of the NFL’s new league year. Schefter adds that Washington is taking on the remainder of Deebo Samuel’s contract and paying his full $17.55 million salary for the 2025 season.

While San Francisco is happy with the compensation they received for Samuel, the team initially was looking to acquire a fourth-round pick, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Deebo Samuel Reflects on Departure

Deebo Samuel acknowledged that leaving San Francisco would be a difficult situation, particularly due to his close relationship with head coach Kyle Shanahan. “It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel stated on February 9. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

The wide receiver had a breakout season in 2021, amassing 1,770 scrimmage yards and scoring 14 total touchdowns. However, his performance in 2024 did not meet expectations. He recorded just 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, marking his lowest statistical output aside from his injury-shortened 2020 season.

49ers General Manager Comments on the Trade

At the NFL Scouting Combine on February 26, 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed the situation, acknowledging Samuel’s request for a change of scenery.

“He’s asked for a fresh start, and I think we’re going to honor that,” Lynch stated. “I don’t like seeing great players leave, and he is a great player. He’s, I think, often one of my favorite draft picks in my time. This guy just makes plays, and he makes game-changing plays.”

This is not the first time Samuel has sought to leave the 49ers. In 2022, he requested a trade during a contract dispute, though the matter was eventually resolved with a new deal. The 49ers originally selected Samuel in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2021 but has seen a decline in production since then.

Lynch expressed his appreciation for Samuel and the impact he had on the franchise. “There’s a lot of love there, and a lot of respect there. There’s a lot of shared experiences. So to let that go, that’s difficult.” As Samuel moves on to a new chapter with the Washington Commanders, the 49ers will look to reshape their receiving corps and build for the future.

The San Francisco 49ers will take a $31 million dead cap hit by trading Deebo Samuel. However, they will save $15.6 million in long-term money and receive a fifth-round pick. With GM John Lynch discussing ‘recalibrating’ and ‘re-tooling’ the roster, having 11 draft picks in 2025 should give the 49ers plenty of fire power to restock their roster. If anything, San Francisco has a pick in all seven rounds, and the ability to move up and down the draft board at their discretion.