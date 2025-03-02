Hi, Subscriber

49ers Trade Deebo Samuel in Significant Deal with Commanders

  • 462 Views
  • 19 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel looks on as they play the New York Jets during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are making a significant roster move by trading star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. The deal, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, will see the 49ers receive a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for the versatile playmaker. This trade is set to be finalized on March 12, aligning with the official start of the NFL’s new league year. Schefter adds that Washington is taking on the remainder of Deebo Samuel’s contract and paying his full $17.55 million salary for the 2025 season.

While San Francisco is happy with the compensation they received for Samuel, the team initially was looking to acquire a fourth-round pick, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. 

Deebo Samuel Reflects on Departure

Deebo Samuel acknowledged that leaving San Francisco would be a difficult situation, particularly due to his close relationship with head coach Kyle Shanahan. “It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel stated on February 9. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

The wide receiver had a breakout season in 2021, amassing 1,770 scrimmage yards and scoring 14 total touchdowns. However, his performance in 2024 did not meet expectations. He recorded just 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, marking his lowest statistical output aside from his injury-shortened 2020 season.

49ers General Manager Comments on the Trade

At the NFL Scouting Combine on February 26, 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed the situation, acknowledging Samuel’s request for a change of scenery.

“He’s asked for a fresh start, and I think we’re going to honor that,” Lynch stated. “I don’t like seeing great players leave, and he is a great player. He’s, I think, often one of my favorite draft picks in my time. This guy just makes plays, and he makes game-changing plays.”

This is not the first time Samuel has sought to leave the 49ers. In 2022, he requested a trade during a contract dispute, though the matter was eventually resolved with a new deal. The 49ers originally selected Samuel in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2021 but has seen a decline in production since then.

Lynch expressed his appreciation for Samuel and the impact he had on the franchise. “There’s a lot of love there, and a lot of respect there. There’s a lot of shared experiences. So to let that go, that’s difficult.” As Samuel moves on to a new chapter with the Washington Commanders, the 49ers will look to reshape their receiving corps and build for the future.

The San Francisco 49ers will take a $31 million dead cap hit by trading Deebo Samuel. However, they will save $15.6 million in long-term money and receive a fifth-round pick. With GM John Lynch discussing ‘recalibrating’ and ‘re-tooling’ the roster, having 11 draft picks in 2025 should give the 49ers plenty of fire power to restock their roster. If anything, San Francisco has a pick in all seven rounds, and the ability to move up and down the draft board at their discretion.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Trade Deebo Samuel in Significant Deal with Commanders

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x