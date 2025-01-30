49ers Trade Proposal Has WR Deebo Samuel Heading to AFC Playoff Contender

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off one of their most frustrating seasons in recent memory. Injuries, inconsistent performances, and coaching adjustments all played a role in their struggles. While the team has already made changes to its coaching staff, roster decisions remain a major priority heading into the offseason.

One of the biggest concerns is the financial future of quarterback Brock Purdy. After exceeding expectations on his rookie deal, Purdy is now eligible for a contract extension. The question is whether the 49ers can afford to pay him without making sacrifices elsewhere on the roster. With the salary cap in mind, the team may need to consider parting ways with expensive veterans to maintain long-term flexibility.

One name that has surfaced in trade speculation is star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, whose hefty contract could make him a trade candidate.

Deebo’s Down Years Leads to Trade Questions

Deebo Samuel signed a three-year, $71 million contract extension in 2022, with a cap hit of $15 million in 2025, per Over the Cap.

While he remains a dynamic playmaker, his production in 2024 did not match previous standout seasons. Injuries and inconsistencies led to one of his least productive years as a pro, raising questions about his long-term future with the 49ers.

Blake Meek of The Wrightway Sports Network believes the 49ers could look to move Samuel before his contract expires.

“Deebo is going into the last year of his deal with the 49ers, and you have to think he won’t be back after the 2025 season one way or another. Deebo had one of his worst years as a pro for the 49ers this past season, and the writing is on the wall for his exit,” wrote Meek. “One team that needs to bring in a receiver for next season is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Given San Francisco’s need to manage the salary cap while preparing for Purdy’s contract extension, trading Samuel could be a strategic move. The 49ers could save 17 million dollars combined in 2025 and 2026 by moving on from Samuel after June 1st. The team would gain financial flexibility and potentially acquire valuable draft capital in return.

49ers and Steeler: Perfect Trade Partners

One team that could be interested in acquiring Samuel is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have struggled to find consistent production at wide receiver position. They were also previously linked to 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk in trade rumors last offseason. Now, with Samuel potentially on the trade block, Pittsburgh could emerge as a serious suitor.

Meek suggests the Steelers are in desperate need of a playmaker at wide receiver. Thus leading to a connection to Samuel.

“They have their own issues with one of their top receivers not performing and really need to upgrade the rest of their receiving core. That’s why the San Francisco 49ers will trade Deebo Samuel to the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

While no official trade talks have been reported, the connection between the two teams is worth monitoring. The Steelers have a history of making bold moves to improve their roster. Adding Deebo Samuel could add another dynamic weapon to their offense.

As the San Francisco 49ers look to the future, they must make difficult financial decisions. If Samuel no longer fits in their long-term plans, a trade to Pittsburgh or another receiver-needy team could be a realistic outcome in the coming months. Even if general manager John Lynch does not want to admit it yet.