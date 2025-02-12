49ers Trade Proposal Moves Deebo Samuel to AFC Playoff Team

The San Francisco 49ers are entering a pivotal offseason. After a brutal 2024 campaign that led to a 6-11 record, San Francisco failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Now tasked with making the correct coaching staff and roster adjustments, general manager John Lynch has his sights set on one thing: winning a Super Bowl. With that in mind, the 49ers have already experienced multiple coaching staff alterations, including the return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. However, it is free agency and the NFL draft that will truly shape the potential of the team.

Whether it be key departures or acquisitions, the 49ers are in a great position to make a splash this offseason due to having 10 draft picks and an estimated $48 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, the 49ers should oblige to Deebo Samuel’s trade request and ship the wide receiver to the East Coast.

49ers Trade Fits for Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel stole headlines on Super Bowl Sunday by officially requesting a trade from the 49ers. While it was expected his name would surface in trade rumors again, Samuel punched his ticket to play elsewhere in 2025.

Samuel signed to a three-year, $71 million deal in 2022. Since then, his production has dipped, highlighted by multiple career lows in 2024. His social media antics, sideline karate chops, and a public trade request on the biggest day of the NFL season have somewhat jaded his legacy in San Francisco.

However, Samuel is still a top name at the wide receiver position. Despite being a limited route-runner, his unique skillset can give any team offensive diversity. Whether it’s lined out wide, on screens, jet sweeps, or even in the backfield, there are not many weapons like Deebo Samuel.

Ballentine points to the $5.2 million San Francisco can save if they trade Samuel after June 1st. With the 49ers working on a lucrative contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy, the near $5.2 million could come in handy. Especially now that Deebo Samuel has officially requested a trade, any way to recover picks or cap space is a must.

Pittsburgh Steelers the Perfect Fit for Samuel?

Due to Samuel’s age, nearing 29, and salary, it is not like the 49ers can secure high-end compensation in return. This leads Ballentine to mock a trade involving the 49ers shipping Samuel to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick (122 overall).

Ballentine believes Samuel’s YAC ability and strength as an underneath separator are a perfect match to George Pickens’ deep threat. While no longer a number receiver, Samuel can still provide some home run-hitting capabilities to Pittsburgh’s offense.

However, Samuel’s trade value is hard to calculate due to his play style not being a fit on every team. Yet, with Samuel on the market, the Pittsburgh Steelers could finally acquire a player to balance their offense.

One tricky factor in Samuel’s contract is a $15 million bonus due on March 22nd. If the 49ers want to save the most money while getting a 2025 NFL Draft pick, the move should happen after the new league year begins.

However, the 49ers could save a larger chunk of change by waiting after June 1st to trade Samuel, putting a downer on Ballentine’s prediction.

Somehow, signing a franchise quarterback is no longer the biggest storyline to follow for the San Francisco 49ers. As the offseason progresses, the Deebo Samuel trade market will be something to watch closely. And as Ballentine predicts, the Steelers could be the top destination for the former 2021 All-Pro.