49ers’ Trent Williams Makes Bold Claim About Revamped Defensive Line

The San Francisco 49ers could not get to the quarterback last season. The pass rush fell to the bottom of the league, producing fewer sacks than any other team in football. Injuries to Nick Bosa and first-round pick Mykel Williams hurt the team.

The front office made the defensive front a priority this offseason. San Francisco brought in veteran tackle Osa Odighizuwa via trade and invested early draft capital in Gracen Halton and Romello Height. Alfred Collins and C.J. West enter their second seasons with a full year of development behind them.

After the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, one of the longest-tenured players on the roster made his feelings about the overhaul clear.

Williams Points to Halton First

When Trent Williams was asked which young players caught his eye in the 49ers preseason game against the Titans, he did not hesitate.

“Boomer Sooner. Gracen Halton, you know it,” Williams said. “Obviously, Oklahoma guy, so I’m always a little biased. But I think the world kind of seen what he has to offer. Very explosive, short-area quickness, really powerful. Puts you in the mind of DJ Jones a little bit, from what he had when he was here.”

The energy was just as notable as the production. Halton played with a visible intensity that stood out from the first snap.

“I love it. He loves football,” Williams said. “Anytime you get a player in the locker room that loves football, it makes the whole mood lighter. Especially me, going into year 17, 38 years old. That enthusiasm don’t really come natural no more. So just to see the young guys coming in full of life, super excited just to play ball, I love it. It gives me a breath of fresh air.”

From Anemic to the Deepest Room

Williams went further than praising one player. He made a bold claim about the entire position group for the 49ers.

“I just think that D-line room, going from where we were last year, where we was pretty anemic, and playing guys that literally came off the practice squad, to now what’s kind of one of the deepest rooms on the team, and got a lot of competition,” Williams said. “So really excited to see it.”

Final Word for the 49ers

The defensive line was one the 49ers weaknesses last season. Williams says it is now one of the deepest rooms on the roster.

Williams has seen enough. The 49ers are deeper, hungrier, and built differently than the team that struggled up front a year ago. The preseason was the first glimpse. The regular season will tell the rest.