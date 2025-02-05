Hi, Subscriber

49ers Urged to NOT Give Brock Purdy a Contract Extension

San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys

As Super Bowl LIX festivities take center stage in New Orleans, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio joined Radio Row to discuss key NFL storylines, including the looming contract decision for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy, now eligible for a contract extension following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season, has been an incredible value for the 49ers. Selected as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he has played on a team-friendly rookie contract, allowing San Francisco financial flexibility to build a strong roster. However, with three seasons under his belt, speculation is growing that Purdy could soon command one of the most lucrative deals in the NFL.

Despite his success, Florio believes the 49ers should proceed cautiously rather than rushing into a long-term financial commitment.

“I wouldn’t sign him this year,” Florio stated when asked how he would approach the situation. “I’d make him play another year. I think it’s still uncertain. I would consider making him an offer based on what we’ve seen so far, but I wouldn’t rush into it.”

Evaluating Brock Purdy’s Performance and Future

Purdy has undeniably delivered results in his short career. He led San Francisco to two NFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl berth while setting a franchise record with 4,280 passing yards in 2023. However, his 2024 season did not go as smoothly. The team’s injury-plagued campaign resulted in declining production, raising questions about whether he deserves a massive payday.

“The market right now is at $60 million per year,” Florio noted. “Would I offer him 35 to 40 million? Maybe.” While acknowledging Purdy’s contributions, Florio argued that allowing him to play out his current contract would give the 49ers more time to assess his long-term value before committing a significant portion of their salary cap to him.

Purdy’s 2024 statistics reflect a decline from his standout 2023 season. In 15 games, he threw for 3,864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, posting a 96.1 passer rating. While still respectable, those numbers were a step back from his record-breaking performance the year before.

49ers Face Critical Decision

San Francisco’s disappointing 6-11 finish in 2024 further complicates the situation. The team landed in last place in the NFC West, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. This downturn has fueled debates over whether Purdy is truly the long-term answer at quarterback or if the 49ers should explore other options before locking him into a massive deal.

With Purdy still under contract for another season, the San Francisco 49ers have time to make a calculated decision. Do they extend him now and risk overpaying, or do they wait and potentially see his value increase even more? Mike Florio’s stance suggests patience, advocating for another year of evaluation before making a franchise-altering commitment. However, the 49ers run the risk of having to pay Purdy even more if he performs well in 2025 or risk creating friction with their franchise quarterback.

As the offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on San Francisco’s front office and how they choose to handle their young quarterback’s future. The decision they make could shape the team’s success for years to come.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

