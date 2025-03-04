Hi, Subscriber

49ers Urged to Sign $72 Million Wide Receiver to Replace Deebo Samuel

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Jets' wide receiver Davante Adams, San Francisco 49ers
Getty
New York Jets' wide receiver Davante Adams warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers may aim to get younger this offseason, making the pursuit of 32-year-old wide receiver Davante Adams an unlikely move. According to reports, the New York Jets are actively shopping Adams, but it is improbable that general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan would make a trade for the veteran star, particularly given his hefty $35.64 million base salary for the 2025 season.

However, if the Jets are unable to find a trade partner, the most likely outcome is that they release Adams. Should that scenario unfold, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group suggests the 49ers should at least consider signing him in free agency.

“Davante Adams is fascinating to me because this is a six-time Pro Bowler who’s, every year, a thousand-yard receiver,” Inman stated on KNBR. “The guy is still playing at an elite level, but he’s not going to get $37 million from the Niners or anybody else. So the New York Jets are going to have to release him.”

Davante Adams’ Consistent Production

Davante Adams has demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout his career, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in six of the past seven seasons. The only exception was in 2019 when he narrowly missed the mark with 997 yards after being sidelined for four games due to a toe injury. His ability to produce at a high level even with different quarterbacks makes him an appealing target for teams in need of an elite receiver.

While Adams is unlikely to provide the San Francisco 49ers with a hometown discount, Inman argues that he may not command the same salary as younger top-tier wideouts.

“I think it would be a great fit for them to get Davante Adams,” Inman continued. “He knows the system, surely, because the Packers ran something similar. He would be a great outside receiver that they need with [Brandon] Aiyuk sidelined for a while. I’d love to see Davante Adams come to the Niners.”

Adams’ History Against the 49ers

Davante Adams has a history of performing exceptionally well against San Francisco. Over five regular-season games—four with the Green Bay Packers and one with the Las Vegas Raiders—he has recorded over 100 receiving yards in all but one contest, totaling seven touchdowns. Inman recalled Adams’ dominance against the 49ers, stating, “If you go back through Davante Adams’ game logs with the Packers, he roasted the Niners for like 100 yards every game.”

Additionally, Adams attended the San Francisco 49ers’ local pro day in 2014, despite not participating in the workout. His presence at the event suggested a level of interest in the team at the time. “He had two playoff games that the Packers lost, obviously,” Inman noted. “But he had big games against them. I would love to see Davante Adams [with the 49ers].”

Although acquiring Davante Adams may not align with the San Francisco 49ers’ broader offseason plans, his potential availability as a free agent could present an intriguing opportunity for San Francisco to add an elite playmaker to its already formidable offense.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , , ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Urged to Sign $72 Million Wide Receiver to Replace Deebo Samuel

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x