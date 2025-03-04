49ers Urged to Sign $72 Million Wide Receiver to Replace Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers may aim to get younger this offseason, making the pursuit of 32-year-old wide receiver Davante Adams an unlikely move. According to reports, the New York Jets are actively shopping Adams, but it is improbable that general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan would make a trade for the veteran star, particularly given his hefty $35.64 million base salary for the 2025 season.

However, if the Jets are unable to find a trade partner, the most likely outcome is that they release Adams. Should that scenario unfold, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group suggests the 49ers should at least consider signing him in free agency.

“Davante Adams is fascinating to me because this is a six-time Pro Bowler who’s, every year, a thousand-yard receiver,” Inman stated on KNBR. “The guy is still playing at an elite level, but he’s not going to get $37 million from the Niners or anybody else. So the New York Jets are going to have to release him.”

Davante Adams’ Consistent Production

Davante Adams has demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout his career, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in six of the past seven seasons. The only exception was in 2019 when he narrowly missed the mark with 997 yards after being sidelined for four games due to a toe injury. His ability to produce at a high level even with different quarterbacks makes him an appealing target for teams in need of an elite receiver.

While Adams is unlikely to provide the San Francisco 49ers with a hometown discount, Inman argues that he may not command the same salary as younger top-tier wideouts.

“I think it would be a great fit for them to get Davante Adams,” Inman continued. “He knows the system, surely, because the Packers ran something similar. He would be a great outside receiver that they need with [Brandon] Aiyuk sidelined for a while. I’d love to see Davante Adams come to the Niners.”

Adams’ History Against the 49ers

Davante Adams has a history of performing exceptionally well against San Francisco. Over five regular-season games—four with the Green Bay Packers and one with the Las Vegas Raiders—he has recorded over 100 receiving yards in all but one contest, totaling seven touchdowns. Inman recalled Adams’ dominance against the 49ers, stating, “If you go back through Davante Adams’ game logs with the Packers, he roasted the Niners for like 100 yards every game.”

Additionally, Adams attended the San Francisco 49ers’ local pro day in 2014, despite not participating in the workout. His presence at the event suggested a level of interest in the team at the time. “He had two playoff games that the Packers lost, obviously,” Inman noted. “But he had big games against them. I would love to see Davante Adams [with the 49ers].”

Although acquiring Davante Adams may not align with the San Francisco 49ers’ broader offseason plans, his potential availability as a free agent could present an intriguing opportunity for San Francisco to add an elite playmaker to its already formidable offense.