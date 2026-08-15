San Francisco 49ers Urged to Sign 8-Time Pro Bowler Before NFL Season

The San Francisco 49ers have made a whirlwind of roster moves since training camp began, largely because of the plethora of injuries they’ve dealt with.

While none of the injuries, outside of Ricky Pearsall’s season-ending knee injury, appear overly serious or long-term, the 49ers have found themselves linked to several prominent defensive players on the trade and free-agent markets.

49ers Urged to Sign Von Miller

One player still on the free-agent market is veteran outside linebacker Von Miller, who made it clear in an Instagram post Thursday that he’s ready to play and believes he can still perform at a high level despite turning 37 and entering his 14th NFL season.

“I can roll out the bed and get 8 sacks gang… STILL,” Miller posted on Instagram.

He commented on that same post, “Put me on a contender, 15 -20 snaps a game, I’m 12-15 sacks easy. No cizzy.”

The 49ers fanbase has actively urged San Francisco to sign the eight-time Pro Bowler, especially with questions surrounding the team’s pass rush after the 49ers recorded just 20 sacks last season.

Miller recorded nine sacks last season alone as a member of the Washington Commanders.

49ers had 20 sacks in 2025, Von Miller himself had 9. Nick Bosa dealing with soreness, Mykel Williams coming off an ACL, & Romello Height not flashing in yesterday’s preseason game. No reason, the 49ers shouldn’t target Von Miller after he essentially tweeted at 32 teams. pic.twitter.com/8Cc7lctALx

Miller’s NFL Career

The bulk of Miller’s NFL career came with the Denver Broncos, where he spent 10 seasons and won a Super Bowl.

However, Miller left Denver in 2021 and signed with the Los Angeles Rams, where he won another Super Bowl and played a key role on a dominant defense. That defense featured Raheem Morris as the defensive coordinator, and Morris now holds the same role with the 49ers.

Over the course of his career, Miller has recorded 607 combined tackles, 177 tackles for loss, 271 quarterback hits and 138.5 sacks.