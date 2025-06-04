49ers Urged to Sign Standout Linebacker They Targeted Last Season

Eric Kendricks nearly became a member of the San Francisco 49ers a year ago. If one NFL analyst had his way, San Francisco would actually land the veteran this time.

After posting 130-plus tackles for the dreadful Dallas Cowboys, Kendricks has been linked again to the 49ers since the 33-year-old is a free agent yet again, and Pro Football Network has urged them to ink the vet.

But Kendricks is coming off one of his best seasons over his 10 years in the NFL. Aside from his 139 tackles, which was tied with Earnest Jones of the Seattle Seahawks for 13th-most in the NFL, he had three sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.

Over his 10 NFL seasons, Kendricks is averaging 117 tackles, two sacks, an interception and six passes defended per season. Kendricks spent his first eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before he jumped to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and jilted the 49ers to sign with the Cowboys last off-season.

Whoever Kendricks signs with seems likely to be his fourth team in as many seasons, unless he re-signs with Dallas — or potentially inks a deal with the Chargers or Vikings, though each released him over the past three seasons.

Should The 49ers Sign Eric Kendricks?

It’s no secret the Niners could use help on defense after their struggles defending the run then the mass exodus on that side of the ball this off-season. Included in the free-agent departures was veteran Dre Greenlaw, who signed with the Denver Broncos on March 10.

According to Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network, Kendricks would give the Niners’ experience-deficient linebacker corps, outside of Fred Warner, a valuable insurance policy.

“Kendricks would offer experience for a defense that took a massive step back in 2024 (26th in Defense+),” Austin wrote. “He could provide a boost for a defense that ranked 28th in EPA per rush and 25th in rushing success rate.”

Austin also noted Kendricks’ struggles defending the pass, which could be mitigated by having him in a platoon-like situation with 24-year-old Dee Winters and Nick Martin, who San Francisco selected with the 75th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State.

Why Didn’t The 49ers Sign Eric Kendricks in 2024?

San Francisco general manager John Lynch could have PTSD over failing to seal the deal with Kendricks when he was a free agent after the 2023 NFL season.

Kendricks and the Niners reportedly had a deal in place for a contract before the Cowboys convinced him to move south instead on a one-year deal.

Kendricks reportedly believed he would have been stuck in a reserve role with the 49ers and sought more playing time with Dallas.

Ironically, Kendricks could have helped the struggling San Francisco run defense last year, since Greenlaw’s lower-leg injuries cost him all but two games in 2024, and his coverage deficiencies did not help Dallas’ awful pass defense, which finished 21st in the NFL in yards-against per game.

But it’s a new year, and Kendricks remains available as a free agent despite his seemingly seamless fit in the Bay Area.