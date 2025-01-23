49ers Urged to Trade $71 Million Pro Bowler Amid Football Dilemmas

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is emerging as a top trade candidate this offseason as the franchise grapples with looming financial commitments and roster-building challenges. As Alex Kay of Bleacher Report notes, Samuel could be the odd man out on an aging and injury-prone roster, given his contract situation and the team’s evolving needs.

Samuel is entering the final year of the three-year, $71 million contract extension he signed in 2022. With quarterback Brock Purdy poised for a lucrative extension and key players like George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga in line for new deals, the 49ers may consider dealing Samuel for cap relief. The team already made a long-term commitment to fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk, further complicating the financial landscape.

Reason for 49ers to Trade Samuel

Over the last half-decade, Samuel has been a cornerstone of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense, thriving in a hybrid role as both a receiver and a running back. However, the emergence of Jauan Jennings as a reliable option could make Samuel expendable. Jennings was a rare bright spot during the Niners’ disappointing 2024 campaign, recording career highs with 975 yards and six touchdowns on 77 receptions.

Samuel’s trade rumors are nothing new. Before signing his extension in 2022, the versatile playmaker requested a trade, forcing General Manager John Lynch to field inquiries. In the past offseason, Lynch admitted to receiving calls about Samuel during the 2024 NFL Draft, though he ultimately opted to keep him.

Now, circumstances may dictate a different outcome. Samuel’s production dipped in 2024, with just 806 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 93 touches — his lowest numbers outside his injury-shorted 2020 campaign. While those figures might diminish his trade value, Samuel remains on the right side of 30 and could see a resurgence with a fresh start elsewhere.

Potential Suitors for Samuel

According to Kay, contenders such as the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers could be ideal landing spots. Both teams are playoff-caliber but lack depth in their receiving corps, making Samuel an attractive target. His ability to create explosive plays and contribute in multiple ways would bolster any offense with Super Bowl aspirations.

For the 49ers, parting ways with Samuel would be bittersweet. His unique skill set has been instrumental in their success over the past four seasons, but the team must weigh his value against the need to maintain a balanced and competitive roster. Moving Samuel would free up significant cap space and potentially yield valuable draft capital, enabling the 49ers to address other areas of need.

According to OvertheCap, Deebo Samuel is scheduled to make 1.1 million dollars in 2025. His cap hit will be just south of $16 million dollars. The 49ers could save 17 million dollars combined in 2025 and 2026 by moving on from Samuel after June 1st.

Ultimately, the decision will come down to whether Lynch and the front office believe they can afford to keep Samuel without compromising the future of their roster. With the offseason officially underway, Samuel’s trade marker is one to watch as the San Francisco 49ers navigate a pivotal chapter in pursuit of another Super Bowl appearance.