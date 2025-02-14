Hi, Subscriber

49ers Urged to Trade for Super Bowl Winner Amid Dre Greenlaw Uncertainty

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill reacts to a turnover during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers need help at the linebacker position. Fred Warner remains a lockdown presence in the middle of Robert Saleh’s defense. However, the uncertain future of fan-favorite Dre Greenlaw leaves a hole next to Warner. The 49ers failed to plug the gap with De’Vondre Campbell this season, especially after he quit on the team upon Greenlaw’s return. Yet, Greenlaw played just 34 snaps before re-injuring his calf. The result has created a domino effect on the two parties’ contract negotiations. While San Francisco has publicly stated they want Greenlaw back in 2025, the linebacker may have other plans.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the likelihood of Greenlaw leaving is significant. In an interview with KNBR, Barrows stated,I think the chances are better than not that Dre Greenlaw is gone. I think the fact that he only played a half, essentially, in 2024 actually works in the 49ers’ favor. But my sense is that Dre Greenlaw wants the opportunity to run his own shop, the way that [former 49ers LB] Azeez Al-Shaair did with the Texans this past season.”

With the revelation, one analyst believes San Francisco should make the move of acquiring Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill in a trade.

49ers Trading for Drue Tranquill?

In his latest piece for Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine lists three potential trade targets for the 49ers. Among them is linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Tranquill, 30, is entering the second year of a three-year contract extension signed in 2024. While it may sound asinine for Kansas City to move off of him, Ballentine believes the Chiefs could value the $5.5 million in cap savings if Tranquill is traded post-June 1st.

As of now, the Chiefs have under $1 million in cap space. With key free agents, such as Justin Reid, Trey Smith, and particularly Nick Bolton, on the verge of hitting the open market, Kansas City may try to trade Tranquill to retain more valuable pieces.

If the Chiefs are serious about moving the linebacker, the 49ers would be a logical destination. With Greenlaw hoping to be paid like a top-tier linebacker, San Francisco could view Tranquill as an instant starter and bridge player to a future draft pick.

In 2024, Tranquill totaled 94 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries. His play over the middle was integral in the Chiefs’ bid for a Super Bowl three-peat. Despite their failure, Tranquill shined with nine tackles and a 76.4 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus.

While Tranquill’s play would not be equal to a prime and healthy Greelaw, the former fourth-round pick is a more than capable starter. His 77 pass-rushing grade and 10 percent missed-tackle rate rank near the top of the NFL among linebackers since 2023. Tranquill’s coverage ability pails in comparison to Greenlaw. Yet, playing next to Warner and a revamped pass rush should improve his production.

Tranquill’s Trade Value

Using OvertheCap’s trade calculator, Drue Tranquill’s trade value is estimated at a fourth-round pick, depending on the position selected. With that in mind, the 49ers would send a 2026 fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the Chiefs for linebacker Drue Tranquill. 

The deal would provide Kansas City with the necessary cap relief to re-sign Nick Bolton. It would also give San Francisco a replacement for Greenlaw. If both teams can come to an agreement, the 49ers would be on the hook for $6.75 million in 2025. There is a potential opt-out in Tranquill’s contract in 2026, but if the 49ers decide to keep him, they would have an extra $5.24 million on the books.

The Chiefs trading Tranquill is not likely. However, if they decide they no longer want to pay him, the San Francisco 49ers should make the call. After all, it would not be the first time Kansas City and San Francisco have made splash trades in recent years. (See Alex Smith and Dee Ford, for example).

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

