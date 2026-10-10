49ers Won’t Like Jon Gruden’s Prediction for Pivotal Seahawks Matchup

The San Francisco 49ers are 4-0 and leading the NFC West entering Sunday’s showdown in Seattle against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks (3-1).

It’s the premier matchup of the Week 5 slate and a rematch of last season’s NFC Divisional Round, which Seattle won 41-6. That was the last time the two teams met.

Ahead of the matchup, former NFL head coach and current Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden revealed his prediction for the game.

49ers Won’t Like Gruden’s Prediction

After giving an hour-long breakdown of the matchup, dissecting the positives and negatives for both teams and how they stack up against one another, Gruden revealed who he thinks will win and how he believes the game will play out. His prediction likely won’t please 49ers fans.

“GAME OF THE WEEK! An NFC West matchup that could have some big playoff implications down the road… you won’t want to miss it!” Gruden posted on X.

GAME OF THE WEEK! An NFC West matchup that could have some big playoff implications down the road… you won’t want to miss it! Watch my full preview here: https://t.co/K3oSOYMjIf https://t.co/VwgrrxcyV9 — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) October 9, 2026

As for the prediction, Gruden believes the Seahawks will win 20-17 on a last-second field goal from Jason Myers.

“Well you gotta pick somebody,” Gruden said. “This could go into overtime. I think it’s going to be Seattle. I just love the Seahawks at home. 20-17 on a last-second Jason Myers field goal. Don’t miss it.”

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco is playing as well as any team in the league right now, despite dealing with a plethora of injuries across the roster. The 49ers are being led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who is playing like an MVP through four weeks.

Purdy is completing 69.9% of his passes for 1,007 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception. San Francisco is coming off a 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos last week.