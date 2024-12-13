49ers ‘Working Through Process’ to Release De’Vondre Campbell

Green Bay Packers' tight end Tucker Kraft runs with the ball while being tackled by San Francisco 49ers' linebacker De'Vondre Campbell Sr. in the fourth quarter

San Francisco 49ers’ linebacker De’Vondre Campbell quit on the team in the third quarter of Thursday’s 12-6 loss against the Rams. After being asked to replace an ailing Dre Greenlaw, Campbell refused. He was later seen walking to the locker room with a smirk while San Francisco fought to keep their season alive.

Campbell’s decision has caught the ire of almost everyone inside the 49ers organization and fans alike.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward, who is playing a month after the death of his one-year-old child, did not mince words when expressing his thoughts on Campbell’s choice.

“He a professional. He been playing for a long time,” Ward told reporters. “If he didn’t want to play, he shouldn’t have dressed out. He could have told [us] that before the game.

Ward continued, “I feel like that was some sucker s–t that he did. Definitely hurt the team because Dee [Winters] went down, and we needed a linebacker. And I think [Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles] was banged up, too. So, for him to do that, that’s some selfish stuff to me, in my opinion. Probably gonna be cut soon, so it is what it is with that.”

Friday morning, the media had their turn to react to Campbell’s betrayal.

Media World Reacts to De’Vondre Campbell Quitting

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark shared Ward’s sentiments and weighed in on the situation, which transpired the same night as Dre Greenlaw’s ceremonious return after tearing his Achilles in Super Bowl 58.

“He has no deposits in the San Francisco 49ers emotional bank account,” Clark said. “Dre Greenlaw has all of those deposits. If you remember when that man was running off the sidelines and tore his Achilles, not only were the San Francisco 49ers dejected, the first thing No. 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs said on the other side is ‘Dre Greenlaw’s down.’ That’s the sort of man that you are replacing and you did a good job, now do the rest of your job. And when you’re called on again, stand up for your team.”

Campbell’s refusal to play, despite being healthy, seems to be the prevailing issue.

The 49ers have had two players lose children this season and still play. Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot during the preseason and returned, and Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and Isaac Guerendo are all playing while nursing notable injuries.

Campbell’s defiance in the wake of such tragedies was a betrayal to his teammates. One that led to Clark calling for the end of Campbell’s NFL career.

.@Realrclark25 did not mince words on 49ers LB De’Vondre Campbell refusing to play and leaving the game early vs. the Rams 😯 pic.twitter.com/24DDVf5Wjx — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 13, 2024

“In my opinion, as a brotherhood, he should never play again — ever again,” Clark said, firmly. “Why would you want him on your team?”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared mutual feelings about Campbell’s future after last night’s loss and gave an update Friday morning.

De’Vondre Campbell’s Future

When asked if the 49ers would release De’Vondre Campbell last night, Shanahan said, “We’ll figure out something, but I don’t know that right now.”

In a conference call with the media Friday morning, Shanahan updated his response, “His action from the game are not something you can do to your team or teammates and still be a part our team. We’re working through the semantics of [the process], but we’ll handle the situation accordingly.”

Shanahan added, “I do not,” after being asked if Campbell will be on the team in Week 16 and beyond.

The 49ers signed De’Vondre Campbell to a one-year, $5 million deal in March. His job was to be a placeholder till Dre Greenlaw returned. Now with Greenlaw back and Campbell’s sudden exit, his services may no longer be needed.