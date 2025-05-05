49ers WR Has a Clear ‘Breakout Path’ Entering 2025 NFL Season

The San Francisco 49ers decision to part ways with Deebo Samuel sent two clear messages about this organization this offseason. The team is prioritizing clearing up cap space for a massive Brock Purdy contract extension and the Niners feel confident other receivers on the roster can thrive in an expanded role.
One NFL writer strongly believes one young receiver on the roster is setup for a breakout year in 2025.
Ricky Pearsall Deemed as Potential Breakout Player in 2025
When the 49ers spent a first-round pick on Florida WR Ricky Pearsall in the 2024 NFL Draft, there was a ton of speculation that either Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel could be available via trade entering the season.
Ultimately, San Francisco decided to give Aiyuk an extension and run it back with an offensive that historically effcient in 2023.
Injuries to a multitude of high impact players across the offense eventually derailed the Niners’ offense last year, which eventually led to the organization trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders this offseason.
That move has Moe Moton of Bleacher Report anointing second year receiver Ricky Pearsall as a breakout candidate entering the 2025 NFL season.
Moton wrote, “Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL last October, which may keep him out through the first half of the upcoming season. The 49ers may be cautious about his ramp-up period. San Francisco traded Deebo Samuel, so Pearsall and Jauan Jennings will open the 2025 season as the team’s top two receivers.”
Aiyuk’s knee injury certainly clouds his availability for the start of the season, which could help Pearsall see an expanded role early in the year.
Moton added, “Last year, Pearsall battled injuries, including a gunshot wound stemming from a robbery attempt. Still, he recovered and made notable contributions in the second half of the season. He caught 14 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 17 and 18. Now healthy, with a full offseason ahead of him, the 24-year-old is a breakout candidate in his second season.”
The fact Pearsall managed to take the field at all his rookie year after suffering gunshot injuries to the chest is great news, but his production late in the year certainly suggests he can a productive player at the NFL level.
If Pearsall can produce 31 receptions for 400 yards and three scores in a tumultuous offseason entering his first year in the NFL, then the logic he could see a huge jump in production with a fully healthy offseason doesn’t seem that farfetched.
What Does the 49ers WR Room Look Like Entering the 2025 NFL Season?
Pearsall is certainly a candidate to see an expanded role in this offense, but he isn’t the only player aiming to fill the void left by Deebo entering this season.
Jauan Jennings is coming off a career year with 77 receptions for 975 yards and six scores (all career highs) after excelling in an expanded role once Aiyuk suffered his knee injury early in the 2024 campaign.
If Aiyuk is ready to take the field with no restrictions to start the season, then Jennings and Pearsall could eat into each other’s production throughout the year.
Yet, if Aiyuk isn’t ready for Week 1 and Pearsall excels in an expanded role early in the season… then the Florida product could very well make a big jump across the board in year two.
Comments
49ers WR Has a Clear ‘Breakout Path’ Entering 2025 NFL Season