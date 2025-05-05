49ers WR Has a Clear ‘Breakout Path’ Entering 2025 NFL Season

The San Francisco 49ers decision to part ways with Deebo Samuel sent two clear messages about this organization this offseason. The team is prioritizing clearing up cap space for a massive Brock Purdy contract extension and the Niners feel confident other receivers on the roster can thrive in an expanded role.

One NFL writer strongly believes one young receiver on the roster is setup for a breakout year in 2025.

Ricky Pearsall Deemed as Potential Breakout Player in 2025

When the 49ers spent a first-round pick on Florida WR Ricky Pearsall in the 2024 NFL Draft, there was a ton of speculation that either Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel could be available via trade entering the season.

Ultimately, San Francisco decided to give Aiyuk an extension and run it back with an offensive that historically effcient in 2023.

Injuries to a multitude of high impact players across the offense eventually derailed the Niners’ offense last year, which eventually led to the organization trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders this offseason.

That move has Moe Moton of Bleacher Report anointing second year receiver Ricky Pearsall as a breakout candidate entering the 2025 NFL season.

Moton wrote, “Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL last October, which may keep him out through the first half of the upcoming season. The 49ers may be cautious about his ramp-up period. San Francisco traded Deebo Samuel, so Pearsall and Jauan Jennings will open the 2025 season as the team’s top two receivers.”

Aiyuk’s knee injury certainly clouds his availability for the start of the season, which could help Pearsall see an expanded role early in the year.