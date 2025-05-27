A Step Slower? On-Field Analytics Paint ‘Concerning’ Picture for 49ers Star Player

The San Francisco 49ers offense has relied heavily on Christian McCaffrey ever since he arrived via trade back in 2022. For some additional context, the veteran back has produced a total of 3,581 yards and 31 touchdowns over his 615 touches since arriving in the Bay Area.

Yet, one NFL Analyst took concern when taking a closer look at McCaffrey’s on-field GPS numbers from his injured-plagued 2024 campaign.

ESPN Analyst Cites ‘Concerning’ Drop in Speed for Christian McCaffrey in 2024

What is the saying again? Father Time is undefeated?

Perhaps it would be misguided to assume McCaffrey has already fell off the age cliff, but ESPN NFL Analyst Benjamin Solak did point out some concerning numbers when reviewing his on-field speed metrics from 2024.

Solak wrote, “The four games in which McCaffrey played last season were concerning. NFL Next Gen Stats had his maximum speeds in those four games at 16.4, 16.7, 16.1 and 17.4 mph. For context, that 17.4 mph mark would have been his fifth worst in a game during the 2023 season, when he was the MVP of the 49ers’ Super Bowl-bound offense.”

Now, McCaffrey was dealing with a lower leg injury throughout the preseason that prevented him from taking the field until Week 10 of last season.

Additionally, one of the four games he played in last year was in the midst of a snowstorm — which doesn’t exactly provide ideal sprinting conditions for a ball carrier.

Yet, the numbers certainly suggest that McCaffrey wasn’t as explosive as we all remember from his exceptional production back in 2023.

Solak added, “He clearly looked less springy in 2024 than he did in 2023; in fact, he looked like a player who had a cool 417 touches in the previous season.”

The term ‘less springy’ correlates with his lack of explosive plays when on the field last season, which isn’t exactly an encouraging sign for a 28-year-old running back.

Could McCaffrey have been playing a bit conservative on a balky calf last year? Certainly, that could explain his concerning drop in on-field speed metrics in 2024. Yet, there are more than a handful of examples that once a quicker back loses a step — it could signal a big drop in production in the near future.

Can Christian McCaffrey Return to His 2023 Form This Season?

Fortunately for the 49ers, they have one of the easiest schedules in the league entering the 2025 NFL season.

Another factor working in McCaffrey’s favor is the recent success of veteran backs across the league. Derrick Henry just ran for over 1,900 yards last season at the age of 31, which is proof an all-time elite ball carrier can still be productive into their late twenties.

Solak touched on longevity concerns for an aging back by writing, “It’s hard for running backs’ bodies to endure the level of use McCaffrey endured in 2023, but not impossible. We’ll know quickly if his body has bounced back for 2025 after missing time for Achilles and knee injuries in 2024.”

Ultimately, McCaffrey is only one full season removed from producing over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns from scrimmage.

If McCaffrey comes back fully healthy entering the upcoming season, don’t be surprised if he produces another All-Pro caliber campaign in 2025.