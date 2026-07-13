Latest Aaron Donald Report is Bad News for 49ers

After working out at the Los Angeles Rams‘ facilities over the weekend, it appears Aaron Donald potentially coming out of retirement to rejoin L.A. is becoming increasingly likely.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided insight into Donald’s current situation. Schefter said he believes it’s more likely than not that Donald will play for the Rams next season and line up alongside Myles Garrett on the defensive line.

Schefter’s Report

Schefter said Donald worked out at the Rams’ facility to get a feel for being back in pads and see how his body responded. However, the simple fact that he returned to the field suggests a comeback is a very real possibility

“He told the team that he wanted to go there, work out, see how he felt, see how he reacted, see everything that went along with being back in pads, on the football field, and seeing how it made him feel,” Schefter said. “Now, I don’t know what he told them about that after he went through those workouts at the facility.

“It’s an unbelievable attractive arrangement for him. It’s just a question of whether he wants to go through and do it. My guess is in the end that he will. Just a guess because obviously he’s thinking hard about it.”

“Aaron Donald told the team that he wanted go to the facility and workout.. My guess is in the end he will be coming back to play for the Rams.. Obviously he’s thinking very hard about it and it has to be awfully enticing” ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/BXVtS8BYqw pic.twitter.com/BgTLfyg8Qn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 13, 2026

Bad News for 49ers

The Rams already looked like legitimate Super Bowl contenders after reaching the NFC Championship Game last season. They strengthened their roster even further this offseason by acquiring Myles Garrett.

If Donald comes out of retirement, Los Angeles would add another future Hall of Famer to a defense that already features one of the league’s premier pass rushers.

For the rival San Francisco 49ers, that would create a daunting challenge. San Francisco also enters 2026 with Super Bowl aspirations, but a Donald-Garrett pass-rushing duo would make the Rams even more dangerous.

Not only would the 49ers have to face the Rams twice during the regular season, but they could also have to get through Los Angeles — along with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks — just to win the NFC West and make another Super Bowl run.

That said, San Francisco is more than capable of competing with any team in the NFL when healthy. The 49ers know what it takes to win the division and the conference, having reached the Super Bowl three times in the past six seasons, even though they came up short each time.